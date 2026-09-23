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MotoGP ECU, bans, fossil fuels, concessions: all the latest updates

MotoGP
by Diana Tamantini
Wednesday, 23 September 2026 at 17:52
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The Grand Prix Commission has ruled on four topics: here are all the updates for the World Championship classes.
MotoGP ECU, practice starts at the pit-lane exit, fossil fuels for Moto2 and Moto3, concessions for the intermediate class: these are the topics addressed in the latest Grand Prix Commission meeting. Only the first item, however, has an immediate effect; the other measures will come into force starting in 2027. Details below.

ECU regulations in MotoGP – with immediate effect

The 20,000 rpm limit coded in the ECU software will now, for greater clarity, be included in the MotoGP class regulations with the same wording as in the Moto3 regulations.

Practice starts prohibited from the pit-lane exit - effective from 2027 

A change that applies to all circuits. Practice starts were previously allowed at the pit-lane exit at just over 30% of the circuits on the calendar. With the introduction of dedicated practice start zones throughout the calendar, as well as a dedicated practice start session for MotoGP at every Grand Prix, practice starts from the pit lane are now prohibited at all circuits, with immediate effect.

Concessions and high-performance components in Moto2 – effective from 2027

The introduction of the new Moto2 engine in 2027 will require the development of new chassis. Therefore, all Moto2 teams will begin the 2027 season without concessions, with the standings to be reviewed for the first time at mid-season. Chassis manufacturers will be allowed one in-season update to the chassis or swingarm, due to the limited pre-season testing available with the new engine and chassis. Aerodynamic bodywork components will be frozen according to the 2026 designs, and a limit will be imposed on the number of previous designs that can be used, in order to contain costs.

Non-fossil fuels for Moto2 and Moto3 – effective from 2027

The introduction of fuels of 100% non-fossil origin in the Moto2 and Moto3 classes will now be implemented starting from the 2028 season. This is to ensure continuity with the introduction of a new engine specification by the official Moto2 supplier Triumph in 2027 and with the new bike for the Moto3 class, introduced in 2028.
-> The updated and complete regulations HERE
-> Follow us on Instagram: @Corsedimoto

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byDiana Tamantini

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