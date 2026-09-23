All under the knife: how the Moto2 riders injured in Austria are doing

Alberto Ferrandez, Angel Piqueras and Collin Veijer underwent surgery for their respective injuries sustained last weekend in Austria: the situation of the Moto2 riders.

, Angel Piqueras and Alberto Ferrandez ran into physical troubles at three different moments, and all ended up having to go under the knife to fix their respective injuries. In fact, the two Spaniards had their operations already during last weekend at the Red Bull Ring, while the Dutchman underwent surgery yesterday. Recovery times for all three are still to be determined, so it’s not yet known when we’ll see them back in Moto2. Remember that already next week the World Championship moves to Asia for the final hectic stretch of the 2026 season. A trio of injuries and surgeries in Moto2 after the world round in Austria. Collin Veijer andran into physical troubles at three different moments, and all ended up having to go under the knife to fix their respective injuries. In fact, the two Spaniards had their operations already during last weekend at the Red Bull Ring, while the Dutchman underwent surgery yesterday. Recovery times for all three are still to be determined, so it’s not yet known when we’ll see them back in Moto2. Remember that already next week the World Championship moves to Asia for the final hectic stretch of the 2026 season.

How the Moto2 riders are doing

"Surgery done! Now it’s time to recover." That’s what rookie Angel Piqueras wrote on his social channels on Saturday, with an accompanying photo, right after surgery on his right hand. The MSi Racing Team Spaniard had crashed in Moto2 FP1 at the Red Bull Ring, suffering a small fracture to the limb. In the case of fellow debutant Alberto Ferrandez, we have to look at Q1 to find the crash that ruled him out: the Pramac Yamaha rider was completing his best lap, hoping it would be enough for a place in Q2, when he went down right at the checkered flag. Fracture of the right collarbone, return home and surgery: all at speed, so much so that we later saw him back in the box laughing and joking with the team! "Operation carried out successfully," Ferrandez had written. "I have to thank the team, the medical staff at the Red Bull Ring and especially Dr. Samuel Antuña and his staff for such a swift operation. Now the recovery begins, see you at the next one."

Today brings the latest update from the Red Bull KTM Ajo team. "Collin Veijer underwent successful surgery on Tuesday morning at Hospital Universitari Dexeus in Barcelona to treat a fracture of the left collarbone sustained last weekend at the Red Bull Ring," reads the official note. "The Dutch rider was involved in a crash on the exit of Turn 6 during the final minutes of the first free practice session of the Austrian Grand Prix last Friday. He flew to Barcelona last Saturday to prepare for the operation, which took place at 9:30 a.m. (local time) on Tuesday. The surgery was performed by trauma specialist Dr. Xavier Mir. The operation was successful and Veijer, in stable condition after the initial post-operative period, will be discharged in the coming hours to fly to the Netherlands, where he will begin his rehabilitation as soon as possible. The exact timing of his return will depend on his recovery."