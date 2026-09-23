MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

All under the knife: how the Moto2 riders injured in Austria are doing

Road Racing
by Diana Tamantini
Wednesday, 23 September 2026 at 14:11
moto2-infortuni-austria
Follow us on Google News
Alberto Ferrandez, Angel Piqueras and Collin Veijer underwent surgery for their respective injuries sustained last weekend in Austria: the situation of the Moto2 riders.
A trio of injuries and surgeries in Moto2 after the world round in Austria. Collin Veijer, Angel Piqueras and Alberto Ferrandez ran into physical troubles at three different moments, and all ended up having to go under the knife to fix their respective injuries. In fact, the two Spaniards had their operations already during last weekend at the Red Bull Ring, while the Dutchman underwent surgery yesterday. Recovery times for all three are still to be determined, so it’s not yet known when we’ll see them back in Moto2. Remember that already next week the World Championship moves to Asia for the final hectic stretch of the 2026 season.

How the Moto2 riders are doing

"Surgery done! Now it’s time to recover." That’s what rookie Angel Piqueras wrote on his social channels on Saturday, with an accompanying photo, right after surgery on his right hand. The MSi Racing Team Spaniard had crashed in Moto2 FP1 at the Red Bull Ring, suffering a small fracture to the limb. In the case of fellow debutant Alberto Ferrandez, we have to look at Q1 to find the crash that ruled him out: the Pramac Yamaha rider was completing his best lap, hoping it would be enough for a place in Q2, when he went down right at the checkered flag. Fracture of the right collarbone, return home and surgery: all at speed, so much so that we later saw him back in the box laughing and joking with the team! "Operation carried out successfully," Ferrandez had written. "I have to thank the team, the medical staff at the Red Bull Ring and especially Dr. Samuel Antuña and his staff for such a swift operation. Now the recovery begins, see you at the next one."
Today brings the latest update from the Red Bull KTM Ajo team. "Collin Veijer underwent successful surgery on Tuesday morning at Hospital Universitari Dexeus in Barcelona to treat a fracture of the left collarbone sustained last weekend at the Red Bull Ring," reads the official note. "The Dutch rider was involved in a crash on the exit of Turn 6 during the final minutes of the first free practice session of the Austrian Grand Prix last Friday. He flew to Barcelona last Saturday to prepare for the operation, which took place at 9:30 a.m. (local time) on Tuesday. The surgery was performed by trauma specialist Dr. Xavier Mir. The operation was successful and Veijer, in stable condition after the initial post-operative period, will be discharged in the coming hours to fly to the Netherlands, where he will begin his rehabilitation as soon as possible. The exact timing of his return will depend on his recovery."
-> Follow us on Instagram: @Corsedimoto

Read also

Piqueras and Veijer, fractures and sidelined at Spielberg: how are the two Moto2 riders?Piqueras and Veijer, fractures and sidelined at Spielberg: how are the two Moto2 riders?
Moto2 pile-up at the first corner, the rebuke: "You're not Marc Márquez"Moto2 pile-up at the first corner, the rebuke: "You're not Marc Márquez"
Moto2

byDiana Tamantini

Continue reading

loading

You might also like

2026_Marc VDS_Moto2
Road Racing

Moto2 shake-up: Marc VDS set to bow out, continuing only in Superbike?

22 September 2026
Jaume Masia Kawasaki WorldSSP Supersport
Road Racing

Kawasaki shake-up in the Supersport World Championship: Puccetti also signs Masia for 2027

22 September 2026
pugliese-boe-mondiale-moto3-2027
Road Racing

New Italian star on the way: who is Giulio Pugliese, with BOE in Moto3 2027

21 September 2026

More news

Pedro Acosta Pit Beirer KTM MotoGP Gottfried Neumeister

KTM enamored with Pedro Acosta: the door is open for a future return

MotoGP
Bulega

Bulega in MotoGP, Espargaro warns: 'He'll destroy everyone; it's an unfair advantage'

MotoGP
Marco Bezzecchi

Bezzecchi chasing Martin and Marquez: "Until the end"

MotoGP
chantra-ritorno-motogp

Chantra’s return: Honda calls its SBK rider for the Japanese GP

MotoGP
Marc Marquez

Seven GPs, seven battles: Marc Márquez plays his trump card

MotoGP

Popular articles

motogp-austria

Pirelli tests the 2027 tyres at the Red Bull Ring: the key players and how it went

MotoGP
Toprak Razgatlioglu Yamaha MotoGP

Toprak Razgatlioglu in shock, Yamaha agony in Austria: "I thought about retiring

MotoGP
Screenshot 2026-09-14 alle 18.57.45

The Liberty Media Effect: What Does the Public Think of MotoGP's Turning Point?

MotoGP
Alex Marquez

Ducati disaster in Austria: Alex Marquez and Diggia sound the alarm

MotoGP
pugliese-boe-mondiale-moto3-2027

New Italian star on the way: who is Giulio Pugliese, with BOE in Moto3 2027

Road Racing

Loading