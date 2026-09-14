Moto2 pile-up at the first corner, the rebuke: "You're not Marc Márquez"

Moto2 , triple contact at Turn 1 in Misano: Piqueras apologizes, Agius vents with a proper lecture for the Spanish rookie.

His MotoGP future, specifically with KTM Tech3, is close (it just needs to be made official), but for now he has to put the latest Moto2 misfortune behind him. Senna Agius, author of a stunning, record-breaking pole position at Misano and clearly hunting for the best possible result, was instead one of the protagonists of the Turn 1 pile-up caused by Angel Piqueras, which also involved Daniel Holgado . In short, the three riders who were initially leading the GP went down immediately, and instead of chasing glory they ended up tumbling through the Turn 1 gravel—luckily with no consequences. The MSi Racing rider went straight to his colleagues’ garage to apologize for the incident, but the Intact GP Australian in particular didn’t spare him a proper scolding.

Agius schools Piqueras

The audio is badly affected by the ongoing race, but you can make out some of it on the live broadcast. “You’re here to apologize, but… You started from third, you could’ve been on the podium, right?” Agius began, addressing Piqueras as he arrived at the box after the crash, accompanied by a member of his team. It’s unclear what he says specifically about Turn 1, but then you can clearly hear, “You’re not Marc Marquez.” Not meant negatively, but to suggest that for most riders it’s difficult or impossible to replicate the on-the-limit (and sometimes beyond) moves of the Cervera ace, and it’s not the time to overdo it with impossible maneuvers. As was, for example, Piqueras’s gamble into that first corner, clearly trying to outfox both Holgado and Agius, and instead causing a big mess.

No scuffle in the Intact GP box—just an impatient, heat-of-the-moment comment, understandable since Agius had a big chance to shine, as did his unlucky peers Holgado and Piqueras. Instead, Manuel Gonzalez won, a result he needed to reaffirm his supremacy and begin to chase away any ghosts ahead of the 2025 World Championship. Agius, meanwhile, is 4th in the riders’ standings, 83.5 points behind his leading teammate—a 25 to 0 that makes it even harder for him to stay in contention until the end before his step up to MotoGP.