MotoGP: Is Jorge Martin at risk of surgery? The backstory after the Misano race

The Aprilia rider suffered a physical issue during the race at Misano, which held him back: surgery cannot be ruled out.

When Marco Bezzecchi crashed on the first lap, Jorge Martin was glued to Marc Marquez and seemed to have the potential to fight him for the win. He even passed him at one point and set his sights on leaving Misano as the winner. But that wasn’t the case. Repassed by the reigning MotoGP champion, he was then also overtaken by Alex Marquez, Pedro Acosta, and Fermin Aldeguer. He didn’t do better than fifth at the finish and was caught by MM93 at the top of the overall standings

MotoGP Misano: Jorge Martin reveals he had a physical problem

Interviewed after the race at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli, the Aprilia rider explained the reason for his collapse today: "I had a problem with my forearm that I hadn’t had during the year. I started the race well, — he told DAZN — and I felt comfortable, but when I was leading I started to feel that I couldn’t brake properly and I wasn’t smooth. Lap after lap I felt less strength in my forearm and in the end it totally gave out. I’ll take the positives from the work done: on Friday I barely made it into Q2 and today I found myself fighting with Marc for the win. Now I’m focusing on Austria and then I’ll assess what’s best to do for the rest of the year, whether I’ll need surgery or not."

Jorge Martin had a physical issue: surgery after the Austrian GP?

Martin suffered from compartment syndrome in his right forearm, what in English is called arm pump, which in recent years has forced some riders to go under the knife. Martin doesn’t yet know what he’ll need to do; right now he doesn’t have time for surgery, given that next weekend MotoGP races at Spielberg’s Red Bull Ring for the Austrian Grand Prix.

That forearm issue limited him a lot today at Misano Adriatico: "I couldn’t control the bike, I felt like I could crash in every corner — explains the Spaniard — and in the end I was lapping in the high 32s while on the limit. Without this problem, I think I would have fought to the end. I’ll keep fighting until the end of the season; I’m happy with my speed, with how I started, and how I managed the race up to halfway, then I suffered..."

Having to race in Austria next weekend is definitely a headache for Martin, who has little time to rest and might be forced to manage himself physically to prevent the situation from worsening. On Friday morning he might decide to start cautiously, but in the afternoon he’ll already need to push to gain direct access to Q2 in Qualifying. In today’s MotoGP there isn’t a day to catch your breath. The Aprilia rider knows it well and will try to manage everything in the best way possible.