Bezzecchi shock, another costly blunder: Misano GP thrown away on the first lap

A plot twist nobody wanted: Marco Bezzecchi down right at the start of the MotoGP Grand Prix at Misano, another bad mistake for the Aprilia rider.

A revenge was expected after the Sprint ... But it won’t be so. Marco Bezzecchi, immediately in the lead in the Misano GP with the clear intent to contain Marc Marquez and fight it out to the end, literally flew off at turns 12-13 after just one lap of the long race on the Romagna track. Too much eagerness with tires still too cold? We’ll find out when he speaks to the journalists; the fact remains it’s yet another blow he and Aprilia really didn’t need... For the record, shortly after, Miller (who rejoined), Moreira, and Bagnaia also went down, but it’s the #72 crash that clearly hurts Noale and the Italian rider the most: it’s a heavy zero at this point in the season, especially since it’s not the first crash this year and there was hope the “errors chapter” had been definitively closed.

Marco Bezzecchi, how a season that started brilliantly is unraveling

It seems impossible to think that Marco Bezzecchi is drifting away from the top of the MotoGP standings after the start to the 2026 World Championship he had put together. So much so that he earned a renewal—in fact, a marriage—with Aprilia for the coming seasons as well. But something suddenly cracked along the way and it’s really hard to understand what happened, given that the RS-GP is the bike to beat in today’s MotoGP. After the small mistake in the opening round, Bezzecchi had more than made amends, culminating in a stellar weekend recorded at Mugello. The light went out from that moment and heavy errors followed: the slip at the end of the Sprint in the Czech Republic, followed by a heated spat with a track marshal, complete with a slap and subsequent sanction for the incident; the terrifying crash in the Assen GP, a pile-up at around 200 km/h, fortunately without hitting the barriers but still leaving some consequences (no fractures, luckily), and that’s where he lost the championship lead; the tumble in Q2 at the German GP with a fracture of the left collarbone and subsequent surgery. After the summer break it seemed Marco Bezzecchi had gotten himself back together, but here comes another bad mistake... Aprilia hopes it’s the last—there’s a World Championship picture to fix, as much as possible.