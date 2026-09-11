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Objective: fewer injuries—at Misano, the safety bar is being raised for MotoGP riders

MotoGP
by Diana Tamantini
Friday, 11 September 2026 at 20:00
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After all the laboratory tests, here comes the Misano debut: MotoGP riders on track with an important evolution of the AGV racing helmet.
Safety is the key word when it comes to engines and speed. An evolution of this kind in helmets arrives in MotoGP at Misano. AGV has presented the latest evolution of its helmet that has revolutionized racing performance and safety: the Pista GP R3 model promises to reduce the risk of concussions by as much as six times. Increasing attention is being paid to head impacts, from the update to the FIM guidelines at the start of the year to this new development, debuting precisely on the occasion of the San Marino and Rimini Riviera Grand Prix.
AGV Pista GP R3 helmet debut in MotoGP at Misano

More safety for MotoGP riders

The previously stated “promise” clearly received all the necessary green lights in laboratory tests before bringing it to MotoGP. The AGV Pista GP R3 helmet with RLS technology recorded a sixfold reduction in the risk of concussion, demonstrating the system’s ability to help manage rotational impacts. What is RLS technology? Release Layer System, it integrates mobile external panels designed to move on micro-bearings in multiple directions. At the moment of impact, they can slide according to the direction of the load and, when necessary, release from the structure. This controlled movement helps dissipate part of the rotational energy, reducing the transmission of forces to the head.
RLS technology with mobile external panels to mitigate rotational impacts
In the case of oblique impacts, the AGV Sphera system with RLS technology allows the mobile external panels to slide and release, helping to limit the rotational forces transmitted to the head. All data are based on laboratory tests conducted at the Aragon Institute for Engineering Research, University of Zaragoza: the aforementioned risk reduction was calculated as the arithmetic mean of the results from frontal, right lateral, and left lateral impacts, as noted in the statement “converted into probabilities of AIS2+ concussion risk via the BrIC metric.” Another step toward ever-greater safety for a very delicate and fundamental part of the human body.
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byDiana Tamantini

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