MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

MotoGP Misano: Bezzecchi responds to Marquez, Bagnaia's nightmare continues

MotoGP
by Matteo Bellan
Friday, 11 September 2026 at 16:32
Bezzecchi Marco Misano MotoGP
Add as a preferred source on Google
The fiery duel between Aprilia and Ducati in Emilia-Romagna continues: in the afternoon Bez edges it, but Marquez saved a tire. It’s going to be a very interesting weekend.
The MotoGP Pre-Qualifying for the 2026 San Marino and Rimini Riviera Grand Prix ends with Marco Bezzecchi topping the timesheets with a best lap of 1:30.144. In the final minutes he moved ahead of brothers Marc and Alex Marquez, trailing by 103 and 185 thousandths respectively. Worth noting that the reigning champion, who set the best lap in the morning FP1, did not use a second soft tire, just as in Aragon. He’ll have one extra to use in Saturday’s Qualifying.

MotoGP Misano Pre-Qualifying, times and standings: Honda and Pol Espargaro spring surprises

Fabio Di Giannantonio and Franco Morbidelli complete the top 5 with the Pertamina Enduro VR46 team Ducatis. Excellent sixth place for Pedro Acosta with the factory KTM. Applause as well for Luca Marini and Johann Zarco, who take their Hondas into Q2. And what about Pol Espargaro? Called up by Tech3 to replace the injured Maverick Vinales, the KTM test rider clocked the ninth time and earned direct access to Q2 in Qualifying.
Luca Marini rides the Honda MotoGP bike at Misano
MotoGP Misano: Honda surprises with Marini and Zarco
The final spot went to Jorge Martin with the other RS-GP26 of the Aprilia Racing team. The 2026 MotoGP World Championship leader just scraped through. Enea Bastianini missed out by 14 thousandths, Raul Fernandez by 26. Both will have regrets.
Pre-Qualifying to forget for Pecco Bagnaia, who went no better than 19th and will have to face Q1 in Saturday morning’s Qualifying. For the number 63 of the Ducati Lenovo team, it’s a truly complicated situation. At Misano he expected to be much more competitive, not to struggle this much. Behind him only the Pramac Yamahas of Jack Miller and Toprak Razgatlioglu.
Misano MotoGP Pre-Qualifying times standings
MotoGP Misano Pre-Qualifying: official times and final standings

Read also

Yamaha, Uneasy Truce with Quartararo: Tense Atmosphere but Focus Remains on the SeasonYamaha, Uneasy Truce with Quartararo: Tense Atmosphere but Focus Remains on the Season
MotoGP FP1 Misano: Marquez shines and Bezzecchi gives chase, red-hot Ducati–Aprilia duelMotoGP FP1 Misano: Marquez shines and Bezzecchi gives chase, red-hot Ducati–Aprilia duel
Marco Bezzecchi

byMatteo Bellan

Continue reading

loading

You might also like

725439845_853401980778068_8217866435128615798_n
MotoGP

Yamaha, Uneasy Truce with Quartararo: Tense Atmosphere but Focus Remains on the Season

11 September 2026
marquez-fp1-motogp-misano
MotoGP

MotoGP FP1 Misano: Marquez shines and Bezzecchi gives chase, red-hot Ducati–Aprilia duel

11 September 2026
Marc Marquez
MotoGP

Marc Marquez shows his hand: "Now you have the photo

11 September 2026

More news

725439845_853401980778068_8217866435128615798_n

Yamaha, Uneasy Truce with Quartararo: Tense Atmosphere but Focus Remains on the Season

MotoGP
marquez-fp1-motogp-misano

MotoGP FP1 Misano: Marquez shines and Bezzecchi gives chase, red-hot Ducati–Aprilia duel

MotoGP
gajser-mxgp-yamaha

Tim Gajser, what a blow: MXGP season over—what happened to the Yamaha rider?

Motocross
Marc Marquez

Marc Marquez shows his hand: "Now you have the photo

MotoGP
Hafizh Syahrin

Syahrin: the Asian Superbike title and the Prince’s sponsor-free Ducati

Road Racing

Popular articles

marquez-misano-ph-dani-guazzetti

Marc Marquez, the shocking photo of his arm: Alex reveals the truth

MotoGP
Pecco Bagnaia Ducati MotoGP Misano

Pecco Bagnaia awaits Bulega in MotoGP: "He wasn't handled well by the media"

MotoGP
ogura-motogp-out-misano

Ogura's dreams of glory dashed; Trackhouse Aprilia short-handed at Misano

MotoGP
Marco Bezzecchi

Aprilia goes extreme: the latest upgrade to beat Ducati

MotoGP
Fabio Quartararo Yamaha MotoGP

MotoGP: Does Quartararo regret his criticism of Yamaha? The answer from Misano

MotoGP

Loading