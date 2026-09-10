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Marc Marquez, the shocking photo of his arm: Alex reveals the truth

MotoGP
by Diana Tamantini
Thursday, 10 September 2026 at 16:45
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Asked about the topic in Misano, Alex Marquez explains the matter of the photo Marc posted on social media.
The image of Marc Marquez’s battered arm and the surgeon’s statements are clearly echoing around the Misano paddock, also because many probably didn’t expect to see the 2025 MotoGP title contender’s situation so plainly. But why did he choose to publish that photo? Alex Marquez explained it when asked about the topic on the eve of the Misano GP: above all, to put an end to all the speculation and to those who said he was exaggerating about his condition, throwing the harsh reality in everyone’s face. Here’s what the Gresini Ducati rider said.

Alex Marquez on the photo: “It explains a lot of things...”

“How can he win like this? He’s Marc Marquez.” Brother Alex, who knows the situation better than anyone, began like this in front of journalists when asked about the reigning MotoGP champion’s condition. “You have to adapt, and he’s a chameleon in many ways,” he continued this Thursday at Misano. Alex Marquez then explained why his brother decided to post that image. “I think he was tired of answering the same questions over and over. The photo explains many things that aren’t seen this year,” said #73.
“Things people couldn’t make sense of, but this is the reality. The latest injury changed him a lot, because by now he’s accumulating so much and it took him three years to recover from the previous one. It’s not enough to have surgery and that’s it, you’re back to winning. That’s how it is now, and doctors don’t believe he’ll recover the muscle mass—there’s a lot of atrophy due to all the times they’ve opened him up.” It’s not an easy situation to manage, but how long can he keep racing like this? “As long as he wants,” Alex Marquez replied. “Until the suffering is much greater than the fun on the bike.”
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