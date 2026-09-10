SBK Test, the Curse Continues at Cremona as Well: The Final Classification

Superbike riders in action at the Cremona Circuit, but today the rain ruined the teams’ plans: once again they weren’t able to complete all the scheduled work.

It seems there’s a sort of curse on the 2026 World Superbike tests this year. Rain had already spoiled the pre-season appointments at Jerez and Portimão, and it showed up at Cremona too, affecting the second of the two planned days of work. The first day was dedicated to running the Michelin tires that will be used from the 2027 season, while today the riders ran on Pirellis.

They were only able to ride on a dry track in the morning, since after midday the rain arrived and threw plans into disarray. In the afternoon session, only a few went out on track at the Cremona Circuit.

Superbike Test Cremona: today’s times and standings

We only have official times for the second day of Superbike testing at the track that will host the next World Superbike round on the weekend of September 25–27. Fastest of all was Yari Montella of the Barni Spark Racing Team with a best lap of 1'28"555. He edged out the factory Aruba Ducati riders: Nicolò Bulega was 47 thousandths behind, while Iker Lecuona was 138 down.

Only Panigale V4 Rs in the top six: Sam Lowes, Alberto Surra, and Alvaro Bautista complete the top 6. The first non-Ducati is Axel Bassani, seventh on the Bimota KB998 Rimini and 707 thousandths off Montella. Behind him came teammate Alex Lowes and then Jake Dixon’s Honda. The top 10 was rounded out by Lorenzo Baldassarri’s Ducati from the Go Eleven team.

It’s a pity the riders couldn’t work on a dry track in the afternoon as well. To prepare for the WorldSBK round at the Cremona Circuit and the season finale, it would have been useful to log more miles: some need them more than others. One who certainly didn’t need them much is Bulega, now on the verge of being crowned world champion before moving up to MotoGP with the Pertamina VR46 team.