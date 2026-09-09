Marc Marquez and the injured arm: the photo signals a shift in strategy

Marc Marquez has repeatedly said he no longer wants to talk about his right arm. However, the posting of a photo on Instagram shows his battered right shoulder, leaving room for endless debate. But behind the MotoGP superstar’s choice, there may be a very precise strategy at play...

Curating public image

Behind Marc Marquez is a team that leaves nothing to chance. Every photo posted on social media, every line shared with followers, interviews outside the paddock... nothing is accidental. This applies to every aspect of his life. Marc Marquez has always tried to keep the real issue with his right arm under wraps, especially after the latest crash in Mandalika, seeking to play down the incident and the aftereffects of surgery. But on track it was clear that the nine-time world champion was having riding issues, especially in right-handers and on clockwise circuits.

In recent years Marc Marquez and his brother Alex have stepped up efforts on their public image. So much so that they founded the management company Vertical, together with their manager Jaime Martinez, to provide athletes with legal and financial support, as well as handle communications, sponsorships, and brand image. With that in mind, the photo of the arm posted by the Cervera phenomenon was certainly not a spur-of-the-moment move. Rather, it marks a change in strategy, after the rider repeatedly stated he wanted to put the subject behind him.

The infamous arm photo

The turning point dates back to the MotoGP weekend at Silverstone, when Marc Marquez encountered more difficulties than expected, laying bare his physical weaknesses. Ninth in the Sprint, 14 seconds behind winner Jorge Martin; seventh in the race, around 10 seconds adrift. On that occasion he did not want to cite the arm as the main reason for the lackluster performance. He never looked for excuses. "The fault is mine. That’s how it is, and I have to accept it. It’s a matter of endurance."

However, the Silverstone GP made it clear that Marquez has some fairly serious physical limitations. The condition of his arm and shoulder directly affects performance and results. "Marc has accepted that people will keep asking him about his arm and he wants to be transparent. He wants people to see what he sees every day in the mirror and get a sense of his real situation," an internal source told Motorsport-Total.com.