Di Giannantonio on a razor's edge: "If you make a mistake, it's over

Fabio Di Giannantonio is contesting his final season in MotoGP with Ducati for the VR46 satellite team. From 2027 he will move to KTM Factory Racing, alongside Alex Marquez. It will be his first adventure with a factory squad, the first and perhaps last big opportunity of his riding career.

From ‘almost out’ to a factory team

‘DiGgia’ will turn 28 in October and is in his fifth MotoGP season. He made his debut with the Gresini team in 2022; the following year he risked being left out. Then his first victory in Qatar changed his fate, convincing Valentino Rossi’s team to sign him for a year. He quickly earned the trust of VR46 Racing and, after a few months, signed a two-year contract. And this year he’s in the hunt for the world title, even if the challenge looks very tough against Aprilia and the superstar Marc Marquez.

Fabio is about to embark on a new professional path, which is why he revisited some personal moments in an interview with MotoGP.com. A very shy and reserved person, self-critical, he knows exactly what he wants. "I’d say I’m a dreamer. I love dreaming and working to make my dreams come true," said Di Giannantonio. "For me, MotoGP is life. You race motorcycles and travel around the world, trying to be the best on every track, in every country. It’s not just about being on the bike and pushing to the limit. It’s about being an athlete, about being the best rider you can be."

Fabio’s difficult path

You must never give up, that’s the most important truth. You have to work on yourself. Try to improve. And if you believe you can do it, it’s only a matter of time. But it doesn’t come on its own, it comes with hard work." The 2026 season is turning out to be his best since stepping into MotoGP. One win and two Sunday race podiums, five Sprint podiums, fourth place in the overall standings . His recent triumph in Barcelona brought enthusiasm and further fuel to his world title dream. But ‘Diggia’ does not forget the many tough moments in his career. "."

Every contract renewal was hard-fought, earned, deserved. "When you’re on a knife’s edge between being in and out—in my case, of MotoGP—it’s pretty tough, because you can’t afford mistakes. If you make a mistake, it’s over. It was tough, but it also showed me a side of myself I didn’t know I had. I can be very strong under pressure."

There’s something Fabio finds particularly moving at every Grand Prix. "When I see kids outside the box, it’s incredible. Sometimes I stop to talk to them; it’s amazing to see these little ones cheering for you or trying to support you, because I was one of them too. That makes me feel really small, even now."