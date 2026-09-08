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Magical Misano for Morbidelli: last dance with VR46 in MotoGP before Superbike

MotoGP
by Diana Tamantini
Tuesday, 08 September 2026 at 16:15
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The future holds Superbikes, but in the present Franco Morbidelli is ready for an important GP at Misano, his last with VR46 and in MotoGP.
One final MotoGP race at Misano before returning to the paddock where he became champion in a class that no longer exists. Franco Morbidelli will move to the World Superbike Championship with Aruba Ducati; for now, the only official news is that he will leave VR46 Ducati and the MotoGP World Championship at the end of this 2026 season. As for the return: Morbidelli’s career was launched by his 2013 victory in the European Superstock 600, which from 2005 accompanied WorldSBK at European rounds until it was discontinued in 2015. A lot of water has passed under the bridge since then; it will be a completely new challenge, but first he needs to close out a MotoGP chapter in the best possible way—one marked by highs (most notably the 2020 runner-up finish) and, unfortunately, many lows in recent years.

"Along with Brazil, the most important race"

In a few days the appointment is at the Misano World Circuit, a race that’s always deeply felt by all Italian riders. Franco Morbidelli is no exception: after the new Brazilian GP, in his mother Cristina’s homeland, it’s time for the Grand Prix of San Marino and the Riviera di Rimini. A track that all the VR46 Academy boys know like the back of their hand, as it’s Valentino Rossi’s and his riders’ favorite circuit for extra-GP training.
“Misano is always wonderful, the atmosphere is magical and the home crowd is always special,” Morbidelli said before the event. “We’re arriving at our home track really pumped: in Aragon we had good potential and unfortunately couldn’t capitalize on it, but we’re aiming to make up for it this weekend. The goal will be to have a clean weekend; it will be important to get the most out of everything and do an excellent job because, along with Brazil, this is the most important race for me.”
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Franco Morbidelli

byDiana Tamantini

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