SBK, Yamaha and Vierge part ways: eyes on Barni Ducati, Bautista and Miller's next moves

It’s official: Yamaha and Xavi Vierge will part ways at the end of the 2026 SBK season. The next moves won’t be long in coming.

Yamaha and Xavi Vierge are saying goodbye: after the last weekend’s round at Magny-Cours , comes the official confirmation that the Superbike team and the Spanish rider will end their collaboration at the close of the 2026 season, after just one year together. It’s not exactly news—rumors have long suggested that Vierge is close to an agreement with the Barni Spark Racing Team to ride one of its Ducati Panigale V4 Rs, the one currently in Alvaro Bautista’s hands. Vierge’s seat at Pata Maxus Yamaha has for some time been linked to Jack Miller, arriving from MotoGP with the same manufacturer he’s currently racing for. But nothing has been officially confirmed yet, even if it doesn’t seem far off... In the meantime, here’s the farewell from the tuning-fork brand to rider #97.

The official Yamaha SBK statement

Yamaha Motor Europe would like to thank Xavi Vierge and confirms that the Spaniard’s collaboration with Yamaha’s official WorldSBK team will conclude at the end of the 2026 season. Vierge joined the Pata Maxus Yamaha Official Team WorldSBK at the start of 2026 and, during his time with the team, made a valuable contribution to Yamaha’s WorldSBK efforts, achieving sixth place at Portimão and Assen as his best results. Yamaha and Vierge will continue to give their maximum to reach the shared goal of achieving the best possible results through the end of the 2026 season.

Niccolò Canepa – Road Racing Sports Manager, Yamaha Motor Europe

“Xavi has shown incredible professionalism and determination throughout 2026, and we are very grateful for everything he has brought to the project and for his commitment this season. It’s no secret that we have faced a difficult year, but Xavi has always been a valuable asset to the project and a real pleasure to work with. We are sorry to see him go, but we would like to thank him for his dedication and wish him all the best for the future.”

Paul Denning – Team Principal, Pata Maxus Yamaha WorldSBK Official Team

“Personally, and I know I can speak on behalf of every single team member, it is with immense regret that we announce we cannot continue with Xavi in the 2027 season. His rapid adaptation to the R1, combined with his speed, bravery, and technical clarity, will leave us missing not only an exceptional rider but also a truly special person. It is rare to find someone so well-liked and deeply respected by everyone who knows him, but Xavi possesses an exceptional level of professionalism, honesty, and respect for his work and for the people around him. We sincerely wish him all the success he deserves and assure him that the team’s door will always be open for any future opportunities. Forza Xavi, and thank you.”