MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

Bow to the King: Jeffrey Herlings is the 2026 MXGP World Champion!

Motocross
by Diana Tamantini
Sunday, 06 September 2026 at 14:53
Herlings_MXGP_Honda_@shotbybavo
Add as a preferred source on Google
The Dutch ace clinches victory in his first season with Honda: the MXGP title already secured in Race 1 in Turkey, his sixth overall and third in the premier Motocross class.
The coronation came right at the end of Race 1: Jeffrey Herlings sealed the deal—he is the King of the MXGP class in 2026. After triumphing in the qualifying race, winning Sunday’s first race in Turkey definitively extinguished the already fading hopes of his rivals. Race 2 is still to come later, but the big prize of the Motocross World Championship has already arrived, sparking major celebrations for him, his home country, Team Gariboldi, and Honda HRC.
Jeffrey Herlings celebrates MXGP title in Turkey

Jeffrey Herlings, jaw-dropping numbers for the MXGP phenomenon 

It’s his sixth world title, the third in the MXGP class, but the first in his debut season aboard the Honda CRF450RW. Having joined the team on January 1 of this year, number 84 has worked tirelessly to reach this milestone and, thanks also to the unwavering commitment of the entire Honda HRC PETRONAS team, this championship showcases Herlings’ abilities and the qualities of the Honda bike.
Together, the pair have racked up 10 overall GP victories, bringing Herlings’ total to 122—61 across MX2 and MXGP—and with two race weekends still to go (two qualifying races and four Sunday motos), there’s a chance to push those numbers even higher. Coming into Turkey, he also held the most qualifying race wins (7), the most GP race wins (16), and the most podiums (13), and had won his last 14 gate drops in what has been an incredible streak of performances that turned a 68-point deficit into a championship victory in just six rounds.
-> Follow us on Instagram: @Corsedimoto

Read also

Pedro Acosta? KTM’s unforgivable mistake was letting Jeffrey Herlings goPedro Acosta? KTM’s unforgivable mistake was letting Jeffrey Herlings go
Is Jeffrey Herlings the greatest of all time in Motocross?Is Jeffrey Herlings the greatest of all time in Motocross?
Jeffrey Herlings

byDiana Tamantini

Continue reading

loading

You might also like

Herlings_MXGP_Honda_@shotbybavo
Motocross

MXGP of Turkey, red-hot Saturday: Herlings show and world championship match point

06 September 2026
valerio-lata-honda-mx2-divorzio
Motocross

Valerio Lata and Honda HRC Petronas part ways; no final three MX2 races

04 September 2026
airbag-motocross-obbligatorio
Motocross

Motocross, a turning point: airbags become mandatory in the World Championship

03 September 2026

More news

bulega

SBK Magny-Cours: Bulega utterly dominant, but what a bore this World Championship is!

Superbike
Garcia

Supersport Magny-Cours: Öncü throws it away; Race 2 is Garcia’s first win

Road Racing
partenza

SBK Magny Cours: Lecuona stands his ground and Bulega wins the hard way

Superbike
Locatelli 1

SBK: Andrea Locatelli’s never-ending crisis: this Yamaha is torture

Superbike
bridewell

SBK: Tommy Bridewell, what a scare—the Ducati hits the wall and shatters into a thousand pieces

Superbike

Popular articles

Raul Fernandez

Raul Fernandez-Aprilia, what happened? Rivola apologizes

MotoGP
Shoya Tomizawa

In Memory of Shoya Tomizawa: An Ambassador of the New Moto2 Class

Stories
oncu

Supersport: Arenas down, but Yamaha saves him in Race 1 at Magny-Cours

Road Racing
bulega

SBK Magny-Cours: Bulega wins twice, rivals crushed in Race 1

Superbike
Screenshot 2026-09-05 alle 14.00.28

SportBike Scandal at Magny‐Cours: the track limits at the final corner are a complete joke

Paolo Gozzi Column

Loading