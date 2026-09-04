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Valerio Lata and Honda HRC Petronas part ways; no final three MX2 races

Motocross
by Diana Tamantini
Friday, 04 September 2026 at 17:02
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Official: after his eighth Italian title, Valerio Lata and Honda HRC Petronas have confirmed the end of their collaboration in MX2.
The split comes after the eighth Italian title won last weekend. Valerio Lata has officially ended his collaboration with Honda HRC Petronas for the MX2 World Championship, a joint decision made after the last Dutch GP but revealed only on the eve of this weekend’s round in Turkey. The Golden Wing factory team will therefore continue only with the MXGP project led by Jeffrey Herlings, Tom Vialle, and Ruben Fernandez. Rumors of a possible early split had been circulating for some time; now it’s certain that the Italian will not contest the final three events of the 2026 season.
A season that didn’t meet expectations for either the rider (who had already expressed his frustration on several occasions) or for Honda, hence the decision to part ways. There’s no shortage of rumors about the Roman rider’s possible future: paddock whispers point to a move to Team De Carli, namely Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, where he could ride a factory KTM starting next season. With the Coenen twins moving to the United States, two seats remain open and the idea is enticing... But for now these are only unconfirmed rumors; we’ll see later what decision the newly crowned Italian champion of the class will make.

Valerio Lata’s comment

"The team and I decided to end the GP season after Arnhem and, although it would have been nice to race the last rounds, I believe this is the best solution for everyone. This season didn’t go exactly as I would have liked and the last three races are very demanding for the team, so we made this decision together. It’s a shame because last year’s podium in Australia is a great memory for me, but I think this is the right choice. I am proud to have won the Italian MX2 Championship last weekend, and it’s one of the many good moments I’ve experienced on the Honda HRC PETRONAS over the last two years."
-> Follow us on Instagram: @Corsedimoto

byDiana Tamantini

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