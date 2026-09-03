MXGP shock: Kay De Wolf out due to injury—farewell to the World Championship and the Motocross of Nations!

A heavy blow for De Wolf: a new injury ends his 2026 MXGP World Championship and also forces him to miss the Motocross of Nations.

The Turkish GP is just around the corner, but Kay De Wolf won’t be there, nor in China or Australia. The MXGP super rookie of Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing suffered a hand injury on Monday following a crash, ruling him out of the final three rounds of the 2026 MXGP championship. It’s also a major blow for Team Netherlands, which had banked on a three-ace lineup alongside Jeffrey Herlings and Roan van de Moosdijk for the Motocross of Nations on October 4. A bitter end to a season in which De Wolf, despite injuries, had shown he’s a top-tier rider in a category where he’s making his debut but already boasts podium finishes.

Stellar MXGP season

Despite a delayed season start due to injury, De Wolf soon showcased tremendous potential with podiums in Sardinia and Latvia, before an ankle injury halted his campaign at the start of summer. After returning to racing, the 21-year-old from Valkenswaard quickly rediscovered his frontrunning pace, delivering two outstanding performances at the Flanders Grand Prix in Lommel and his home Grand Prix in Arnhem. On both occasions, De Wolf posted a double 2-2 to secure second overall, further confirming his competitiveness in his MXGP rookie season.

De Wolf is currently ninth in the overall standings with 428 points. His 2026 racing season, however, is now over, and the focus will shift entirely to recovery. Given the premature stop, De Wolf will undergo surgery by the end of the month to also address an ankle injury that plagued him in the second half of the season, before beginning a rehabilitation program aimed at returning to full fitness for 2027.

Kay De Wolf, what a shame...

“Unfortunately, a crash on Monday brought my season to an early end. I suffered another hand injury, which means I’ll miss the last races of the season and also the Motocross of Nations, which I’m really upset about.” There’s clear bitterness in De Wolf’s words; beyond a strong World Championship campaign, there was a real chance to shine at the upcoming MXoN in France. “I really wanted to represent my country at the Nations, but unfortunately this year it won’t be possible. Now the priority is recovery,” he continued, adding that “I’ll undergo surgery around mid-month to fix the ankle, and then we’ll start rehab right away with the goal of being in peak shape for next season, stronger than before.”

“It’s obviously a disappointment for Kay and for the whole team. His rookie MXGP season has already shown how competitive he can be in the premier class, and the performances at Lommel and Arnhem were clear proof. The most important thing now is that he takes the time needed to fully recover. We’ll support him completely during the surgery and rehabilitation process, and the goal is to have him back at 100% for 2027. Kay is incredibly motivated, and we can’t wait to see him come back stronger next season.” A tough setback for Nestaan Husqvarna as well, as team manager Rasmus Jorgensen points out: