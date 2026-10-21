The troubled history of Phillip Island goes beyond losing MotoGP

Between the permanent circuit and the origins of a track laid out on public roads in the late 1920s, Phillip Island is preparing to celebrate a century of motor racing.

It will not be doing so under the best circumstances, as MotoGP will leave next year, followed by the World Superbike Championship from 2028. These are merely the latest chapters in the island circuit’s turbulent history.

THE EARLY YEARS AND THE FIRST ABANDONMENT

In 1928, races at Phillip Island were held on a 10-kilometre dirt track, which was doubled in length in 1935. The track was so dusty that it was abandoned in 1941, before the permanent circuit opened in March 1956. In the 1960s, the facility was completely revamped thanks to Len Lukey, after whom one of the circuit’s most famous corners was later named. His death in 1978 led to the circuit being abandoned, and it was saved only thanks to the dedication of Fergus Cameron.

A LAST-MINUTE RESCUE

In the 1980s, Mr Cameron had to acquire the entire site, going head-to-head with local authorities. The Victorian state farmers’ consortium took over the facility with the firm intention of turning it into farmland and pasture. Fortunately, just before the deadline, Cameron managed to secure the funds to acquire the entire site and transform Phillip Island into the circuit we know today.

THE BOOM AND THE SECOND ABANDONMENT

Phillip Island hosted the first two Australian motorcycle Grands Prix in 1989 and 1990, before having to hand over to Eastern Creek. This was due to regulations in the state of Victoria banning advertising by tobacco-related companies, which was clearly displayed on the fairings of the official bikes competing in the World Championship classes. The move to the venue near Sydney was not exactly a success, and the championship returned to Phillip Island from 1997 onwards.