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Marc Márquez... Should We Be Worried? The Reason Behind His Trackside Push-Ups

MotoGP
by Luigi Ciamburro
Marc Marquez
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With five races remaining in the MotoGP World Championship, Marc Marquez is chasing Jorge Martin, just two points behind in the standings. Ducati’s #93 rider is aiming for the tenth world title of his career and has everything it takes to retain his crown. Despite some physical problems and competition from Aprilia, the Cervera phenomenon seems to have no rivals capable of getting in his way.

Push-ups on track

All eyes are on Marc Marquez, the reigning MotoGP champion and overwhelming favorite according to the predictions. Despite problems with his right arm and shoulder, the Spanish star seems capable of making the difference with his talent once again. During the last two Grands Prix, cameras caught him doing push-ups, along with jumps, stretching and a short run. These exercises sparked all kinds of speculation and comments.
The Lenovo Ducati team rider explained why. "Why? Because I keep working. I'm trying to adapt and understand what my body needs to perform at its best from the very beginning. Looking at the results, everything seems to be going well, but I keep working and trying different things," he told MotoGP’s official channel.
Marc Marquez

Personal decisions

Marquez’s victories are not down to his sheer star quality and the work of the engineers in Borgo Panigale alone. He is also supported by a team of friends and doctors who guide him step by step throughout each day, both on and off the track. "I have a very good team around me, and they give me a lot of advice. But in the end, after many years of suffering, I'm the one who understands my body best. I try to listen to what I need at any given moment," the nine-time world champion stressed, "and I try to do it".
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Marc Marquez

byLuigi Ciamburro

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