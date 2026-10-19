Marquez vs Martin: Track Map—The Final Sprint Promises Thrills

The MotoGP World Championship is heading towards a truly thrilling season finale. Just two points separate Jorge Martin from Marc Marquez in the overall standings , with third-placed Marco Bezzecchi 46 points behind and still holding on to a slim chance. Five Grands Prix remain, although that could drop to four if Qatar is cancelled because of the military instability in the Persian Gulf.

The final sprint for the title

Every race, every session and every corner will be another step towards the 2026 world title. At the moment, Aprilia looks like the most complete and fastest bike, with four riders in the top seven. The Ducati Desmosedici is no slouch either, but it performs at its best only in Marc Marquez’s hands. Right now, it is the talent of the Cervera phenomenon, more than the GP26, that is making the difference—enough to try to defend MotoGP’s throne from the challenge posed by the Noale factory.

The circuits themselves could prove decisive, with some favouring Aprilia and others Ducati. Mandalika was clearly a track suited to the RS-GP, and Bezzecchi duly took the victory. But from now until Valencia, which circuits will favour each manufacturer?

Australia and Malaysia favour Ducati

Let’s start with the next stop at Phillip Island, Australia. As a counter-clockwise circuit, it is usually a good track for Marc Marquez. Indeed, the rider from Lleida has won here four times. Overall, the circuit has few heavy braking zones and plenty of fast corners, where Aprilia could nevertheless gain an edge.

The MotoGP paddock will then head to Malaysia, a circuit traditionally friendly to Ducati, which has won there in each of the last four seasons. It is not Marquez’s strongest track—he has just two wins there—but Aprilia usually fares poorly. In 2025, with Marc injured, the Noale team managed only a seventh place with Bezzecchi in the MotoGP Sprint, while Ogura’s tenth place was its best result in the race.

Qatar, Portimao and Valencia

Despite the military situation, Qatar has no intention of cancelling its Grand Prix. Many riders and teams disagree, but they have to follow orders from above. The Desmosedici has won the last four editions at Lusail, but Mugello used to be its territory too, until Aprilia triumphed...

Portimao, by contrast, is more favourable to Jorge Martin. ‘Bez’ won here in 2025 and Martinator in 2024. The fast right-handers in the final sector make the difference and favour Aprilia, at least on paper. What’s more, it is the only one of the five remaining circuits where #93 has never won. "The title is wide open, but Marc will have to use every trick in the book at some tracks, especially Portimao, where the Aprilias will be very strong," Alex Marquez predicted.

As tradition dictates, MotoGP will hold its final round in Valencia. In theory, Marc starts as the favourite, although he has won just twice at the Ricardo Tormo circuit, most recently in 2019. Bezzecchi won last year, while Marc was absent after being injured at Mandalika.