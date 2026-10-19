Rider market, here’s the latest move: HRC seeks an emergency exit

The MotoGP rider market is nearing its conclusion, but one final piece is still missing. Honda still has a vacant seat in its factory team alongside Fabio Quartararo. Diogo Moreira appears to be the clear favourite, with an announcement imminent. David Alonso, meanwhile, will race in Lucio Cecchinello’s LCR team colours. HRC riders Joan Mir and Luca Marini will move to Gresini Ducati and Tech3 KTM, respectively.

HRC rewards Moreira

In July, Honda confirmed the signings of Fabio Quartararo and rookie David Alonso to complete its 2027 rider line-up, in addition to the existing contracts with Diogo Moreira and Johann Zarco. But while former Yamaha champion Quartararo was named to the official HRC team and compatriot Zarco will remain at LCR, the Japanese manufacturer did not reveal where Alonso and Moreira would race.

According to rumours circulating in the MotoGP paddock, Moreira will move to HRC, while Alonso will join LCR on a factory-spec bike. The 22-year-old Brazilian has earned a place in the factory team with a rookie season that has steadily improved, culminating in a Sprint podium at Motegi. Alonso, meanwhile, sits fifth in the Moto2 standings and was unfortunately involved in a crash in Indonesia with his teammate Dani Holgado.

Crutchlow’s take

Cal Crutchlow, who raced alongside Moreira after stepping in for the injured Zarco earlier this season, made his view clear on who should get the factory rider spot. "In my opinion, [Moreira] deserves to be there ahead of David Alonso. He already has a year of experience. In his first year as a rookie, he is regularly beating the other Honda riders, or at least coming very close to them." After all, the gap between factory and satellite teams is getting smaller and smaller. "As we’ve seen in MotoGP lately, every team is a factory team."

Honda seeks a way out of the tunnel

With this new rider line-up, the Asian giant will aim to return to the sharp end of the MotoGP World Championship. For years, the Golden Wing manufacturer has struggled in terms of performance and results, with its RC-V still falling short of its rivals. Honda endured a very difficult weekend at Mandalika. No rider managed to make it into Q2. Luca Marini qualified in 15th place. Johann Zarco, Diogo Moreira and Aleix Espargaró, who was standing in for Joan Mir, occupied the last three spots on the grid.

I don’t understand what’s going on, but compared with last year I feel less comfortable on the bike; the turning is worse. The front wheel doesn’t respond to my inputs at all, and we have very little grip at the rear." Meanwhile, Espargaró withdrew from Sunday’s race to devote all his energy to MotoGP testing ahead of the new regulations that will come into force in 2027. The remarks made by Luca Marini after the Indonesian GP were symbolically significant. "." Meanwhile, Espargaró withdrew from Sunday’s race to devote all his energy to MotoGP testing ahead of the new regulations that will come into force in 2027.