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MotoGP Riders with the Most Laps Led: Here’s the Standings

MotoGP
by Luigi Ciamburro
MotoGP 2026
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Marc Marquez is second in the standings, just two points behind Jorge Martin, but continues to dominate MotoGP, especially when it comes to leading the way. The Ducati champion tops the laps-led standings for the 2016 season with 195, a figure that reflects his ability to control a race and keep his rivals at bay. Marco Bezzecchi is his closest challenger, with Jorge Martin completing the podium.

Marc Marquez leads the way

The Cervera phenomenon remains the benchmark in the MotoGP World Championship, even though he has yet to take the lead in the standings. With 195 laps led, he sits at the top of this particular ranking. The Spaniard has a 76-lap advantage over Marco Bezzecchi, his nearest rival. That is no small margin, although leading a race does not guarantee victory. It does, however, show that a rider has the pace to take the lead and hold onto it for a long time.
Marc Marquez is renowned for his ability to read a race, manage his tires and pick the right moment to attack his rivals. In years past, he was known for his "attack" mode, always on the limit and never afraid to crash. After several injuries and multiple surgeries, he has become wiser, while remaining the most daring acrobat among the MotoGP riders.

Two Aprilias on the podium

Marco Bezzecchi is second with 119 laps led. The Aprilia rider, third in the overall standings, remains a considerable distance behind Marquez, but the statistics place him ahead of the other riders. In particular, he is ahead of his teammate Jorge Martin, the current championship leader. His second place also confirms Aprilia's competitiveness: the manufacturer has gained ground in the fight for the MotoGP title, almost eliminating the gap to Ducati. 'Martinator's' third place, with 79 laps led, is further proof.
Marc Marquez and Jorge Martin

The rivals trail behind

Raul Fernandez is fourth with 63 laps led, ahead of Pedro Acosta, who has 59. The gap between them is just four laps, placing them in a tightly packed group of chasers. The talented KTM rider from Murcia is showing his speed despite riding a bike that is not yet on a par with the Italian frontrunners. The experience he will gain and his move to a Desmosedici in 2027 are factors that will work in his favor...
Pecco Bagnaia is sixth in this particular ranking with 44 laps led, followed by Alex Marquez with 35. The 2026 season has not been particularly happy for either of them, although both have experience fighting for the top positions. Rounding out the top 10 are Fabio Di Giannantonio with 15 laps, Ai Ogura with 8, and Fermin Aldeguer, who has led just one lap.
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Marc Marquez

byLuigi Ciamburro

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