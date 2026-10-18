CFMoto is putting down roots in Italy, making the prospect of a MotoGP debut increasingly plausible. The Chinese manufacturer is setting up a technology center dedicated to racing in the heart of the Motor Valley. There has been no official announcement about the premier class yet, but the signs are mounting.

Rumors of a future MotoGP commitment alongside the Aspar team have been circulating for some time. They have been bolstered by the numerous test sessions involving young talents linked to the brand, such as Maximo Quiles, Daniel Holgado and David Alonso. It is hard not to see a clear ambition behind this work.

CFMoto’s direct involvement in racing is growing ever more substantial: the first step is an entry into Superbike, probably as early as the end of 2027, ahead of a full-time campaign the following season. The prototype is already well into testing ( watch the video here ).

Why the Motor Valley?

The move is part of the rise of Chinese manufacturers to the highest levels of motorcycle racing, as shown by ZXMoto ’s performances in the Supersport World Championship. Titles are beginning to roll in: CFMoto has just clinched the British SportBike Championship early, with Richard Cooper. CFMoto will also be the sole supplier of the bikes used in the Women’s World Championship (WorldWCR), which runs alongside selected Superbike rounds. To make the leap to MotoGP prototypes, CFMoto has realized it needs to seek expertise where the top engineers are concentrated: the very region where figures such as Gigi Dall'Igna, Fabiano Sterlacchini, Romano Albesiano and Massimo Bartolini have worked. The goal is to absorb the know-how of European manufacturers and build a bike capable of competing with the elite.

Samantha Liu, general manager of the company’s motorsport management center (pictured in the opening image), outlined the project in an interview with Visordown. "Our Italian technology center, dedicated to racing, is under construction. We are working hard to put the infrastructure in place, bring the teams together and move into the new premises. It is not an independent team: it works closely with our R&D and industrial design department, which is located in the same area."

More than just MotoGP

The center will therefore be integrated with the rest of the company, rather than being established solely to serve the premier class. Asked whether it would be used exclusively for MotoGP, the executive outlined a cautious but ambitious course: "Will it be just for MotoGP? No. As you can imagine, it helps us in several areas. We are involved in various racing programs. But of course, this is a very high-level competition. It will allow us to deepen our knowledge, particularly in terms of technology and testing."

There is no rush, then, but the direction is clear. Liu put it plainly: "The road will be long, and we are prepared to be patient. We are CFMoto, and we follow our own path." The Italian center is the first concrete step. The question now is when, and with whom, the Chinese brand will decide to make its debut on the MotoGP grid.

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Photo: Paddock Sorority