CFMoto takes its A2-licence-compliant custom and turns it into a single-seat bobber. The 450CL-C Bobber is already on sale in Australia and Germany, and arrives in Spain these days as a 2027 model, priced at €6,495. Italian pricing has not yet been announced.

The inspiration is clear. When Triumph launched the Bonneville Bobber, the detail that stuck in everyone’s mind was its single seat suspended above the frame, as if it were floating. The idea caught on, and the Chinese brand is now applying it to the 450CL-C, the model with which it made its debut in the cruiser segment.

A change to what meets the eye

The foundation is the same, but the look is not. The single seat sits on a one-piece die-cast aluminium support, the pressed-steel rear fender is 760 mm long—20 cm longer than on the standard version—and the stripped-back tail leaves much of the mechanics exposed. The rest is made up of a classically shaped tank, a round LED headlight and twin exhausts.

The seat height rises to 715 mm, compared with 690 mm on the standard 450CL-C: a modest increase that still lets riders reach the ground without contortions. The claimed weight, meanwhile, drops to 177 kg, four kilos less than its stablemate.

Familiar engine and chassis

No surprises beneath the styling. The liquid-cooled 449 cc parallel twin, with a 270° crankshaft, delivers 41 hp at 8,000 rpm and 42 Nm at 6,250 rpm: figures that fall within A2 licence limits without the need for power restriction. The six-speed gearbox comes with a slipper clutch, while final drive is by belt—a lower-maintenance alternative to a chain and a good fit for the custom ethos.

The frame is made of steel tubes and is paired with a 37 mm inverted fork, a preload-adjustable monoshock and 16-inch wheels at both ends. Up front, a 320 mm disc is gripped by a four-piston radial J.Juan caliper; at the rear, there is a 220 mm disc. Standard equipment includes ABS, traction control, full LED lighting and a round 3.6-inch TFT display that can connect to a smartphone via the CFMoto Ride app.

The price is the deciding factor

The usual rivals in the category include the Honda Rebel 500 and Kawasaki Eliminator 500, and CFMoto is taking them on with price. To get an idea of where the Bobber might sit in Italy, the benchmark is the standard 450CL-C, which costs €5,790 in Italy, excluding dealer fees. It remains to be seen whether the price gap with the base version will be similar to Spain’s.