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China Means Business: SOUO, the Mega Motorcycle Redefining Luxury Touring

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by Diana Tamantini
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From cars to two wheels, taking on the giants of luxury touring right away: meet SOUO, a young brand of unique, unconventional motorcycles from automotive powerhouse GWM.
“Four wheels carry the body; two wheels carry the soul.” This is the philosophy behind GWM (Great Wall Motor), the Chinese automotive giant that in 2024 decided to enter the motorcycle market as well, with its premium brand SOUO, also known as Great Wall Soul. It certainly made a bold entrance, as its S2000 range immediately got people talking. The reason is an innovative, one-of-a-kind architecture: the first and so far only production motorcycle powered by an eight-cylinder, horizontally opposed boxer engine (developed entirely from scratch by GWM). China is truly playing for keeps as it enters new sectors—in this case, luxury touring—challenging the biggest names in the business (such as Honda and BMW). The message is clear: the Asian nation is no longer playing catch-up; it is rewriting the rules.

Technical specifications 

Calling these record-breaking machines “two-wheeled limousines” is no exaggeration—in fact, they have plenty in common with luxury cars. Here are some of their standout features. A 2,000 cc eight-cylinder boxer engine (pictured below), producing 150 horsepower and a hefty 190 Nm of torque. An aluminum monocoque frame, double-wishbone suspension, an eight-speed DCT dual-clutch transmission with electric reverse, and shaft final drive. A cockpit with a huge 12.3-inch display, Snapdragon processor and full connectivity, voice controls, advanced navigation, multimedia management, distance-monitoring radar, parking sensors, and adaptive cruise control. Weight ranges from 450 to 461 kg, depending on the version; the tank holds 26.2 liters, and top speed is 210 km/h. Available in three versions: Gran Luxury, Sport Touring, and Cruiser Tourer.
-> See the models and full technical specifications here

Italy looks to China with fascination and skepticism 

In its home market, SOUO motorcycles cost around €26,000–30,000. While sales have already begun in some overseas markets, such as the United Arab Emirates, the situation in Italy and Europe is at a standstill: negotiations with importer Rewaco fell through, and GWM is considering whether to import its SOUO motorcycles through its automotive dealer network. Interest in these models has been exceptionally high, particularly following their surprise appearance at the Turin Motor Show—but reactions have been both positive and negative. Some are fascinated by the mechanical exclusivity and appreciate the value for money, while others remain skeptical about “Made in China,” especially given how new the brand is to the motorcycle world. Questions have also been raised about whether this giant is suited to the Italian landscape, and, finally, about its long-term reliability. Still, we can already bet that motorcycle enthusiasts, skeptics and all, would be ready to take on the challenge...
-> Follow us on Instagram: @Corsedimoto

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