Two wins and a podium: Francesco Marzo triumphs in Valencia and puts Italy back on top in the FIM MotoMini World Series. His profile, Italy’s previous successes, and the other riders representing our country.

"The Flea" triumphs in Valencia. That’s the nickname of Francesco Marzo, a 2013-born rider from Gussago (Brescia) who races for M&T Squadra Corse and claimed victory in the 190 class of the FIM MotoMini World Series, which wrapped up today at the Ricardo Tormo circuit, just before the final MotoGP round. He secured the win with two victories and a third-place finish across today’s three races, following up on his Italian national title, clinched at the final round in Varano at the end of September. Italy hadn’t celebrated a victory in this prestigious international competition since 2022; in recent years, we had managed only runner-up finishes—until now. Do you know who he is? Here’s a look at his very young career and how the event unfolded.

Previous results and the 2026 event

We mentioned 2022, when Gabriel Fabio Vuono claimed victory in the 160cc class, then known as the FIM MiniGP World Series. In 2023, our best result came from Lorenzo Pritelli, who finished second in 190cc. In 2024, Lorenzo Fino and Daniel Putortì ("Pedrosino") finished P2 in 190cc and 160cc, respectively. Finally, last year, "Pedrosino" took second place again, this time in 190cc. This brings us to Valencia this year: Francesco Marzo began with fourth place in free practice, then qualified second before taking to the races. He was unstoppable in Race 1 and Race 2, then set the fastest race lap in the Super Final and finished third—enough to secure the 2026 title by just one point.

Francesco Marzo "The Flea," FIM MotoMini World Series 190 champion

We’ve focused on Marzo, but he wasn’t the only Italian representative in Valencia. In the 190cc class, Jan Babiarz also lined up for MotoMini Italy: he is Polish, but earned his place with a second-place finish in the Italian series and therefore represented Italy. He finished seventh overall with 33 points, thanks in large part to the 20 points he scored with his second-place finish in Race 2, completing a team one-two behind winner Marzo. In the 160cc class, won by Spain’s Hugo Romera, the field included Italian FIM MotoMini Italy Series Ohvale 160 champion Enea Bobbio (664 Racing Team), who finished fourth overall, as well as runner-up Michele Caioni (GT10 Racing), who ended the competition in 14th place.

Who is Francesco Marzo, "The Flea"?

We’ve started at the finish, since the 13-year-old from Brescia arrived in Valencia as the CIV Junior champion in the FIM MotoMini Italy Series Ohvale 190, riding for M&T Squadra Corse and sporting number #33. Small and slender, he began racing motorcycles at a very young age, with his first national competitions coming at the age of nine. He started collecting titles in 2021: that year, he won the Trofeo Minimoto Codogno and finished second in the Trofeo MMCI Italia Minimoto. The following year, he placed third in the Trofeo Minimoto Marco Simoncelli Junior A.

From 2023 onward, he dominated the national competition, starting with the Italian Minimoto Junior B Championship, which he clinched one round early at the Circuito Internazionale d'Abruzzo in Ortona. The following year, he moved up a class and secured the Italian Ohvale GP-0 110 Championship. In 2025, he finished third in the FIM MiniGP Italy Series Ohvale 160; this year, he won on his debut in 190 before rounding off the season with his latest success in the FIM MotoMini World Series in Valencia. His plans for 2027 are already set: he’ll race an Ohvale GP-7, moving from small wheels to 17-inch wheels, in the GP Junior class—modelled on the Red Bull Rookies Cup—as part of CIV Junior.