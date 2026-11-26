The Valencia Grand Prix will not only bring the 2026 MotoGP season to a close: it will also mark Marc VDS’s final appearance in the Motorcycle World Championship.

The team has confirmed its departure from the paddock after 17 consecutive seasons, taking one of the championship’s longest-standing outfits off the grid. The news comes on the eve of the weekend at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo, with just days left in an era that is drawing to a close.

A 17-season story

Seventeen championships is an eternity in a world that changes rapidly, where teams and projects emerge and disappear within just a few seasons. Marc VDS managed to remain in the championship for nearly two decades, becoming a permanent fixture in the paddock. For now, no reasons for the decision or possible future plans for the organisation have been announced. The news was first reported by Crash.net. Last July, Baron Marc Van der Straten passed away. The immensely wealthy brewing magnate had funded the team from the outset, and it bore his name. A loss of this magnitude may, of course, have influenced the decision to change the team’s motorsport plans.

Continued commitment to Superbike

Marc VDS has also been competing in the Superbike World Championship for several years, with Sam Lowes and technical support from Ducati. There had been lengthy discussions about expanding its commitment for 2027, but the team later withdrew, and Go Eleven took the vacant spot. For the past two seasons, Marc VDS has also competed in the Endurance World Championship with the Elf Marc VDS Racing Team KM99, which has also fielded our own Alex Delbianco . What’s more, in 2026 Marc VDS was the title sponsor of the entire FIM World Endurance Championship. One cannot help wondering whether the ongoing downsizing of the lower categories—Moto2 and Moto3—is no longer meeting the visibility needs and ambitions of organisations of this kind.

Valencia, the end of an era

Marc VDS’s farewell comes at a symbolic moment. The Valencia Grand Prix also marks the end of the 1000cc MotoGP era, with the new 850cc season set to get underway as early as Tuesday. This is no isolated case: the rule change coincides with a major reshaping of the paddock, as several long-standing names bow out. Marc VDS’s departure is one of the most significant farewells at the end of this year.