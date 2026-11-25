Marc Marquez has made history by winning the tenth world title of his career. He is now second only to the legendary Giacomo Agostini, although both have eight premier-class titles to their names. MotoGP fans are now wondering what the future holds for the Spanish superstar, following months of speculation about a possible retirement from racing.

Health comes first...?

Many are wondering what will happen to Marc Marquez now. Rumors of a possible departure from MotoGP continue to linger like an urban legend—or perhaps there is more to it. During the Portimao weekend, team manager Davide Tardozzi assured everyone that the Cervera phenomenon would honor his two-year contract with the team. But only Marc knows what he is thinking—and perhaps his close circle of friends and family.

In fact, the rumors gained momentum after his latest arm surgery, which took place just after the French GP at Le Mans. The operation caused pain in the months that followed, as the ten-time world champion continued to put his arm under strain on track. "I think the results masked what I was going through. There were times when I won and couldn't smile," recalls the number 93 rider. "But it was because of the pain I was feeling during the race, which kept me from expressing myself. The media would sometimes ask me, 'Why are you so serious on Saturday?' or 'Why are you so serious on Sunday?' When I was uncomfortable and in pain, after suffering so much during the race, I didn't smile. But that doesn't mean I wasn't happy."

Racing in 2027... and then?

Asked about the rumors that he might leave MotoGP, he admits he is not surprised, because "it could make sense," but everything "depends on your mindset. I know I'm having a wonderful time, and I want to savor it as much as possible through next Sunday (at the Valencia Grand Prix). Then there will be tests, a few events, Christmas, and after that there will be time to prepare for 2027. I have a contract with Ducati for 2027 and 2028. As long as I feel good, stay motivated, and my body holds up, my intention is to keep enjoying my passion."

Everything suggests that Marc Marquez will race in the 2027 World Championship. That will be the right opportunity to assess his physical condition and results. There is a sense that he feels fulfilled after winning his tenth title and does not want to take any further risks with his health. "It's a passion that requires you to weigh up all the dangers," the Ducati rider admitted. "Because every time you go out on track, you are naturally putting your life on the line."

Claudio Domenicali has also weighed in on this topic, which has been echoing around the MotoGP paddock for far too long. "Now we'll enjoy and celebrate this great victory and this great championship. We have an agreement with Marc and we're very happy with him. So we'll continue with him."