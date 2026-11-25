Marc Marquez has just wrapped up the title fight at Portimao, but his next Ducati teammate has already started playing chess ahead of 2027.

Pedro Acosta , widely tipped as the most dangerous rival to the Cervera star next season, has chosen to present himself as the newcomer. A calculated move to shift the full weight of expectations onto the shoulders of the newly crowned world champion.

Tribute to Marc and a dig at Aprilia

The Portuguese Grand Prix handed Marquez his tenth world title, his eighth in the premier class and his second in a row on a Ducati. The Spaniard crossed the finish line after riding a measured race, the day after crashing in the Sprint. Acosta was a little surprised by his cautious approach, but acknowledged the reasoning behind it. "I was surprised to see him being a little defensive, but it's normal. After everything that happened this year, with all these twists and turns, and after yesterday's race, he didn't need to take any more risks."

The Mazarron rider did more than offer praise: he also singled out who, in his view, had let the opportunity slip away. "He deserved it more than anyone else, because it's clear that Aprilia lost the title," Acosta continued. "The way he managed this championship, stopping, coming back, and then coming back again, is something that deserves admiration and should be followed closely." His words capture a season of forced breaks and comebacks, which nevertheless ended with the crown on his head.

2027: a blank page

"I think it will be a different category, with a different race and weekend format. So I think we'll all be starting from zero," explained the 20-year-old KTM rider, who will move to Ducati next year. The championship is not over yet: Valencia remains, where, with the title already decided, Jorge Martin and Marco Bezzecchi will battle for the symbolic second place, while Aprilia will be looking to at least take home the Constructors' World Championship. Straight after that, the paddock will enter the era of 850cc prototypes, with testing set to usher in a new technical cycle. And that's exactly where Acosta sees a major opportunity, because the rule changes could wipe out the benchmarks established so far.," explained the 20-year-old KTM rider, who will move to Ducati next year.

Shifting the pressure onto Marquez

Acosta's sharpest dig came when he was asked whether Marquez should fear him as a future teammate. The young Spaniard flipped the question around, comparing the eight-time MotoGP champion's trophy haul with his own, which amounts to just one Grand Prix victory. The message is clear: at Ducati, the obligation to win will rest entirely on Marc. It is a take on the situation at a time when Marquez himself has yet to fully resolve doubts about his future.

More than an attack, it is a declaration of intent: Acosta is casting himself as the outsider so he can race with nothing to lose. Sharing a garage with Marquez in 2027 promises fireworks before they even get on their bikes.