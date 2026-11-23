Julià Marquez has watched his son win ten world titles, but there are still races that make him suffer as if it were the first time. The 2026 Portuguese GP was one of them. Marc was just one step away from the world title; he only had to finish in the top nine, yet the team suffered through every moment. Finally, when he was able to celebrate the MotoGP title, he remembered everyone who had written him off at the start of the year.

Marc’s redemption and comeback

First came the crash at Mandalika towards the end of 2025, then the new injury at Le Mans, and the 102-point gap to Marco Bezzecchi in the standings... The ingredients for a story about a hero in decline were already there, and many were eager to write the final chapter for the Cervera champion. "To those who didn’t believe in Marc at the start of the year, thank you for being wrong. And to those who always believed in Marc, I love you very much," the Ducati rider’s father said at the end of the MotoGP weekend in Portimao.

Watching his son celebrate the tenth title of his career is an emotion beyond words. But just a few months ago, things looked very different. The season had begun with physical problems, and the Aprilia riders had taken advantage, right up until the Mugello GP. Among those who still believed he could win was Julià, who has followed him every step of the way since he was a child. Marquez’s father felt that, despite the injuries, surgeries and the gap to the top of the standings, the feat was still possible. "As a father, and knowing Marc, I had high hopes that he would manage to turn things around. Marc is very strong."

Little by little, the Cervera phenomenon started winning races and clawing back the points he had lost in the opening Grands Prix, eventually overtaking Jorge Martin and Marco Bezzecchi in the standings. He arrived in Portugal with a big enough lead to secure the championship without needing to win or wait for the final round in Valencia. Indeed, on Sunday he rode one of the most cautious races of his career.

A race “like no other”

After crashing in Saturday’s Sprint race, Marc knew he couldn’t afford another mistake. He needed to finish in the top nine on Sunday, so he chose to steer clear of unnecessary battles. He came home eighth, securing the title, but Julià found it strange to see his son race that way. Accustomed to watching Marc attack right up to the final lap, this time he saw him focus more on points than overtaking. "This year has been difficult, but also wonderful. I didn’t see him ride today, but congratulations to him," acknowledged the father of the ten-time world champion. "Today’s race was worse than childbirth... What happens now? With Marc, you never know what’s going to happen. He always has some surprise up his sleeve. I believe in him and Alex. Very much. They work hard."

The 2027 season

In 2027, MotoGP will undergo a major transformation, with significant changes to the bikes and plenty of unknowns for the manufacturers. Even Ducati doesn’t yet know how competitive it will be at the start of the 2027 season. That is precisely why Julià believes his son still has good reasons to keep racing. After so many years in MotoGP and having won everything, the arrival of new bikes could offer a different kind of challenge. Asked whether it made sense for Marc to keep racing, his father replied: "Of course it does. Next year everything will be new; it’ll be a surprise, and we’ll see what works well and what doesn’t..."