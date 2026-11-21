It looked like a done deal, then came the stunning crash: the Ducati rider has not wrapped things up yet, but on Sunday in Portimao he should secure his tenth world title.

Marc Marquez has accustomed everyone to seeing him make few mistakes, manage risk well at all times and never lose focus. But in the MotoGP sprint race in Portugal , he crashed at Turn 7 on the penultimate lap, while firmly holding third place and already having one hand on the tenth world title of his career. In an instant, he found himself in the gravel, keeping the championship mathematically alive. But with a 55-point lead over Jorge Martin (fifth at the finish) and a 62-point advantage over Marco Bezzecchi (the winner), it seems the celebrations have merely been postponed until Sunday afternoon’s feature race.

MotoGP Portimao: Marquez explains his Sprint crash

Speaking to Sky Sport MotoGP, the Ducati Lenovo Team rider had a chance to explain what happened on the penultimate lap of the sprint race: "I’m fine. I tried to manage every moment. It rained at the start too, and I tried not to take risks. When the rain stopped, I started pushing harder, matching the pace from practice. Then, with two laps to go, it started raining again. I arrived at that corner expecting it to be drier, but it was still a little wet and both wheels slid out. I didn’t take enough precautions; I should have been a little more careful. On Sunday I’ll try to ride a more conservative race".

Speaking about his approach to today’s race, Marquez admitted that he had no interest in chasing the two Aprilias of Bezzecchi and Fernandez; holding on to the third place he had before the crash would have been enough: "I wasn’t interested in attacking. I was managing the gap to Alex — he explained — but then that rain started, which has helped us many times, but not this time. On Sunday I want to finish the race. I have another match point and I’ll try to clinch the championship".

Portuguese GP: Marc will be champion in the feature race if...

The points advantage over Martin and Bezzecchi is too large to imagine that the 2026 MotoGP world title will not be decided after the feature race at Portimao. Of course, today’s sprint race proves that surprises can always happen, but Marquez is not one to make the same mistake twice. Everyone expects him to be able to wrap up the championship on Sunday. Here are the scenarios that would earn him the tenth title of his career.

If Marquez wins the race or finishes ahead of Martin.

If Martin wins the GP, Marquez must finish in the top nine.

If Martín finishes second, Marquez must finish in the top 14.

If Martín finishes third or lower, Marquez is world champion unless he scores no points and Bezzecchi wins.

There is a scenario that takes a lot of pressure off him. Marc knows exactly what he needs to do to celebrate at the Autodromo Internacional do Algarve and avoid leaving everything until the final Grand Prix in Valencia. Finishing the weekend with a lead of at least 37 points over Martin and at least 38 over Bezzecchi does not seem difficult at all.