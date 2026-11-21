Moto2 World Championship leader faces his first match point from the fourth row, while his rival will start from the front row. Qualifying for the Portuguese GP has shifted the title battle: Manuel Gonzalez could manage no better than 10th, while Izan Guevara snatched third place on his final attempt. At the front is Senna Agius, Gonzalez’s teammate at Intact GP, who set a new lap record of 1'40"547.

Agius takes pole on the final lap

The Australian had already dominated Friday, as we reported in Moto2 Portimão, Agius flies with a record: Gonzalez crashes and is 12th, Guevara 10th . He confirmed his superiority in Q2 in far from easy conditions, with strong winds and a few raindrops, though no one was forced to switch from slicks. It is the third pole of his career and his first since the San Marino Grand Prix.

The closing stages were a whirlwind of fast times. Collin Veijer was the first to dip below 1'41", then Daniel Holgado, winner in Qatar at the last round, took the lead with a 1'40"645. Agius responded with his final flying lap and finished 98 thousandths of a second ahead of Holgado.

Guevara charges through, Gonzalez stalls

The biggest news for the championship, however, came from the positions further down the grid. Guevara was 11th with one minute remaining before the chequered flag, but a highly risky final lap lifted him onto the front row, making him the highest-placed Boscoscuro rider on the grid. Gonzalez, meanwhile, began the session hovering near the top five, but failed to improve on his final push and slipped to 10th, 607 thousandths behind pole-sitter Agius.

The two rivals are separated by 13.5 points, with two races still to come and 50 points available before the season finale in Valencia. On Sunday, Gonzalez will have to fight his way forward from the fourth row, alongside Alonso Lopez and Zonta van den Goorbergh.

Vietti ninth, Arbolino first among those eliminated

Veijer leads the second row ahead of Ivan Ortolà and Dani Muñoz, while Alex Escrig, Filip Salac and Celestino Vietti line up on the third. The Italian rider had a dramatic afternoon: he was last in Q1 when rain arrived and temporarily halted the session, but as the track dried rapidly, he climbed to second and qualified for Q2 alongside Adrian Huertas, Angel Piqueras and Joe Roberts.

Tony Arbolino was less fortunate, becoming the first rider to miss out on Q2 after a mistake on his final flying lap: he will start 19th. Luca Lunetta is 22nd after a fine save at Turn 1, while Matteo Ferrari will start from the back of the grid. David Alonso disappointed in 15th, while Barry Baltus crashed at Turn 3 early in Q2 without setting a time.

The 21-lap race at Portimão gets underway on Sunday at 12:15: Gonzalez faces a fight back through the field, while Guevara has a chance to keep the title race alive until the final round.