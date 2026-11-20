Friday in Moto2 at Portimão gave us Senna Agius, but there was bigger news in the Moto2 World Championship. The two title contenders, Manuel Gonzalez and Izan Guevara, finished qualifying practice outside the all-important top spots: Pramac’s Spanish rider was tenth, while the championship leader was twelfth. It was Gonzalez’s Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP teammate who set the pace, with a 1'40"558 that established a new lap record.

The standings make every tenth of a second precious. Gonzalez arrived in the Algarve with a 13.5-point lead over Guevara and his first match point in hand. There are 50 points still up for grabs between the Portuguese Grand Prix and the Valencia round, which takes place next week.

A tough day for Gonzalez

The championship leader’s weekend began with a crash in FP1 that cost him almost the entire session. In the afternoon, Gonzalez spent much of the session ahead of his rival, but by the chequered flag he had slipped to twelfth, around six tenths off Agius. He then had to wait anxiously to see whether his rivals’ final laps would knock him out of the top 14.

Guevara didn’t fare much better. The Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha rider had dropped outside the top 14, returned to the pits and then went back out for two flying laps without pushing too hard—enough to climb to tenth, around four tenths off the pace, and finish as the best-placed Boscoscuro rider. José Antonio Rueda slotted in between the two contenders, finishing eleventh as the best rookie on the Red Bull KTM Ajo. Guevara is the one who needs to make up ground, but with gaps this small, neither rider can afford to hold back.

Agius faster than some MotoGP riders

Agius had already set a lap record in the morning’s free practice, and he went quicker still in the afternoon session, shaving four tenths off the benchmark he had set just hours earlier. The Australian’s lap was faster than three times recorded in MotoGP FP1, and all of the top 16 in Moto2 were quicker than the slowest rider in the premier class.

Daniel Holgado came closest, 155 thousandths behind, ahead of his CFMoto Aspar teammate David Alonso, 183 thousandths off the pace. Barry Baltus, fourth at 221 thousandths on the REDS Fantic Racing bike, spent much of the session near the top. Rounding out the top ten were Alonso Lopez, Daniel Munoz, Filip Salac, Alex Escrig (shown the black-and-orange flag because of a problem), Collin Veijer and Guevara. Ivan Ortolà and Zonta van den Goorbergh claimed the final spots for Q2.

All the Italians relegated to Q1

None of the Italian riders managed to break into the top 14. Tony Arbolino came closest, finishing fifteenth and missing out on a direct place in Q2 by just 97 thousandths. Further back were Luca Lunetta in eighteenth, Celestino Vietti in twenty-sixth and Matteo Ferrari in twenty-eighth, still riding the Italjet Gresini in place of injured Sergio Garcia. Aron Canet also missed out on Q2, finishing seventeenth, 826 thousandths off the pace.

The grid will be decided on Saturday, while Sunday’s Moto2 race gets underway at 12:15, live on Sky Sport and streaming on NOW. Gonzalez and Guevara will need to make a decisive step forward in qualifying, because the title could still change hands.