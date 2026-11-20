The world of supercross will turn its eyes to La Defense Arena this weekend as the prestigious Supercross de Paris is set to take place. Sacha Coenen will make his debut in the format ahead of a full-time transition from MXGP to AMA SuperMotocross in 2027.

While the 2026 season ended some weeks ago for the majority of Supercross and Motocross's professional riders, there isn't a whole lot of time to prepare for the new year with A1 quickly approaching in January

As a result, many riders are participating in regional competitions or one-off races such as the Supercross de Paris. Having already won several races in the AusX Open over the last month, reigning 450 AMA Supercross champion Ken Roczen will line up in Paris alongside Tom Vialle, Jason Anderson and Aaron Plessinger. Meanwhile former 250 champion Jo Shimoda will take the step up to the 450 (SX1) class.

The 250 (SX2) class will also draw plenty of attention as hot prospect Sacha Coenen makes his Supercross debut. The young Belgian comes in fresh off a win at the MX of Nations alongside his brother, Lucas, and Liam Everts. Sacha competed in America earlier this year during the outdoor portion at Thunder Valley and Southwick, going 1-1 at the latter and winning despite breaking his collarbone in the closing stages of Race 2.

Lucas Coenen is absent from the event due to injury, but the two brothers are scheduled to compete from the opening round of the AMA calendar next year.

Supercross de Paris 2026 Event Timetable