2027 AMA SuperMotocross Calendar Revealed: All 28 Rounds and Playoff Dates

The full calendar for the 2027 Monster Energy AMA SuperMotocross season has been unveiled, with 28 rounds making up the two championships along with three additional playoff races at the end of the season. Riders in the 250cc and 450cc classes will compete over the gruelling schedule as they hope to make history in America's most popular two-wheeled competition.

The format, which debuted in 2023, will crown champions in both the Supercross and Motocross disciplines while the playoff rounds will offer the chance for riders to win an additional 1 million dollars (half a million for the 250 class).

The Key Contenders

Next year will boast arguably the most talent-stacked lineup in the sport's history with riders from all around the globe now making up the roster. In addition to Australia's sensational Lawrence brothers, Jett and Hunter, there is also the trash-talking youngster Haiden Deegan, two-time MXGP champion Jorge Prado and the fiery Coenen brothers from Belgium who recently claimed victory at the MX of Nations in Ernee, France.

While American legend Eli Tomac announced his retirement in September 2026 and reigning Supercross champion Ken Roczen's future remains to be confirmed, there is no doubt that fans will be treated to some spectacular and unpredictable racing throughout the year.

In the 250 class, Yamaha 's 19-year old New Zealander Cole Davies will be looking to repeat his highly impressive 2026 accomplishments while Kawasaki 's Levi Kitchen aims to build upon his playoff victory and take the fight to the 'Kiwi'.

Elsewhere, Justin Barcia has returned to Suzuki following a brief but solid spell at Ducati . Meanwhile the Rockstar Energy Factory Husqvarna team will be absent from the grid and sorely missed after their 10-year spell in the sport. However, Husqvarna will still have a presence in the form of Team Tedder and will be led by 3x Supercross champion Cooper Webb for the SX portion of the season.

2027 AMA Supercross Season Calendar

Round Location Date 1 Anaheim, CA Jan 09 2 San Diego, CA Jan 16 3 Anaheim, CA Jan 23 4 San Antonio, TX Jan 30 5 Tampa, FL Feb 06 6 Glendale, AZ Feb 13 7 Detroit, MI Feb 20 8 Arlington, TX Feb 27 9 Daytona Beach, FL Mar 06 10 Indianapolis, IN Mar 13 11 Seattle, WA Mar 20 12 Foxborough, MA Apr 03 13 Baltimore, MD Apr 10 14 East Rutherford, NJ Apr 17 15 Pittsburgh, PA Apr 24 16 Denver, CO May 08 17 Salt Lake City, UT May 15

2027 AMA Motocross Season Calendar

Round Location Date 18 Pala, CA May 29 19 Rancho Cordova, CA Jun 05 20 Lakewood, CO Jun 12 21 Mt. Morris, PA Jun 19 22 Buchanan, MI Jul 03 23 Southwick, MA Jul 10 24 Millville, MN Jul 17 25 Washougal, WA Jul 24 26 New Berlin, NY Aug 14 27 Mechanicsville, MD Aug 21 28 Crawfordsville, IN Aug 28

2027 SMX Playoffs Schedule

Round Location Date SMX Playoff 1 TBA September 11 SMX Playoff 2 TBA September 18 SMX Season Finale TBA September 25