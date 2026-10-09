MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

2027 AMA SuperMotocross Calendar Revealed: All 28 Rounds and Playoff Dates

Motocross
by Andrew McLarney
Ken Roczen Supercross Champion 2026
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The full calendar for the 2027 Monster Energy AMA SuperMotocross season has been unveiled, with 28 rounds making up the two championships along with three additional playoff races at the end of the season. Riders in the 250cc and 450cc classes will compete over the gruelling schedule as they hope to make history in America's most popular two-wheeled competition.
The format, which debuted in 2023, will crown champions in both the Supercross and Motocross disciplines while the playoff rounds will offer the chance for riders to win an additional 1 million dollars (half a million for the 250 class).

The Key Contenders

Next year will boast arguably the most talent-stacked lineup in the sport's history with riders from all around the globe now making up the roster. In addition to Australia's sensational Lawrence brothers, Jett and Hunter, there is also the trash-talking youngster Haiden Deegan, two-time MXGP champion Jorge Prado and the fiery Coenen brothers from Belgium who recently claimed victory at the MX of Nations in Ernee, France.
While American legend Eli Tomac announced his retirement in September 2026 and reigning Supercross champion Ken Roczen's future remains to be confirmed, there is no doubt that fans will be treated to some spectacular and unpredictable racing throughout the year.
In the 250 class, Yamaha's 19-year old New Zealander Cole Davies will be looking to repeat his highly impressive 2026 accomplishments while Kawasaki's Levi Kitchen aims to build upon his playoff victory and take the fight to the 'Kiwi'.
Elsewhere, Justin Barcia has returned to Suzuki following a brief but solid spell at Ducati. Meanwhile the Rockstar Energy Factory Husqvarna team will be absent from the grid and sorely missed after their 10-year spell in the sport. However, Husqvarna will still have a presence in the form of Team Tedder and will be led by 3x Supercross champion Cooper Webb for the SX portion of the season.

2027 AMA Supercross Season Calendar

Round LocationDate
Anaheim, CAJan 09
San Diego, CAJan 16
Anaheim, CAJan 23
4San Antonio, TXJan 30
5Tampa, FLFeb 06
6Glendale, AZFeb 13
7Detroit, MIFeb 20
8Arlington, TXFeb 27
9Daytona Beach, FLMar 06
10Indianapolis, INMar 13
11Seattle, WAMar 20
12Foxborough, MAApr 03
13Baltimore, MDApr 10
14East Rutherford, NJApr 17
15Pittsburgh, PAApr 24
16Denver, COMay 08
17Salt Lake City, UTMay 15

2027 AMA Motocross Season Calendar

Round LocationDate
18Pala, CAMay 29
19Rancho Cordova, CAJun 05
20Lakewood, COJun 12
21Mt. Morris, PAJun 19
22Buchanan, MIJul 03
23Southwick, MAJul 10
24Millville, MNJul 17
25Washougal, WAJul 24
26New Berlin, NYAug 14
27Mechanicsville, MDAug 21
28Crawfordsville, INAug 28

2027 SMX Playoffs Schedule

Round LocationDate
SMX Playoff 1TBASeptember 11
SMX Playoff 2TBASeptember 18
SMX Season FinaleTBASeptember 25
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FastCross Arsago 2026: Cooper Webb Arrives, the US Supercross Ace Takes on Herlings and the MXGP GreatsFastCross Arsago 2026: Cooper Webb Arrives, the US Supercross Ace Takes on Herlings and the MXGP Greats
Ducati Doubles Up in MX2 Too: A Turning Point Is Needed After a Disappointing 2026Ducati Doubles Up in MX2 Too: A Turning Point Is Needed After a Disappointing 2026
Jorge Prado, 2026 SMX World Champion: counter-overtake on Deegan seals the title and a $1 million prizeJorge Prado, 2026 SMX World Champion: counter-overtake on Deegan seals the title and a $1 million prize
DucatiMXGPSuzukiKTMYamahaKawasakiHusqvarna

byAndrew McLarney

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