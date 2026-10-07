Ducati Doubles Up in MX2 Too: A Turning Point Is Needed After a Disappointing 2026

Ducati’s line-up in the Motocross World Championship is now complete, with the second MX2 rider also announced. The goal is clear: put 2026 behind them and give the Motocross project a decisive boost.

Ducati’s Motocross World Championship project will continue with two riders in MX2 in 2027. Alongside Ferruccio Zanchi, currently the Red team’s sole representative in the 250 class, will be a young and promising Danish rider, 20-year-old Nicolai Skovbjerg, who will make his world-level debut after three years in the European Championship. Two riders in MXGP Romain Febvre and Andrea Bonacorsi) will race the Desmo450 MX, while from next year there will also be two riders in MX2, Zanchi and Skovbjerg, aboard the Desmo250 MX.

Ducati’s Motocross challenge continues after a rather complicated 2026, “a tough and realistic test”, due both to rider injuries and issues with the bikes—not a lack of potential, but a lack of consistency. The same issues have also emerged in the Red team’s AMA SMX project, which has already parted ways with both of its 2026 riders after just one year (Dylan Ferrandis due to his retirement from racing, and Justin Barcia to return to Suzuki). We will have to wait until 2027 to see which direction it takes.

Ducati’s official announcement

Runner-up in the 2026 EMX250 European Championship, and entering his third season after two years in EMX125, Danish rider Nicolai Berg Skovbjerg, born on August 25, 2006, in Padborg, southern Jutland, Denmark, has been racing motocross since 2009. In 2026, he claimed three overall victories, triumphing in Trentino, Belgium and the Netherlands, demonstrating a particular aptitude for challenging sandy tracks. In 2027, Skovbjerg will make his MX2 debut aboard the Desmo250 MX run by the Beddini Racing Ducati MX2 Factory Team alongside Ferruccio Zanchi.

Nicolai Skovbjerg: “I am truly proud and excited to announce that I will be joining the Beddini Racing Factory Ducati team for the 2027 MX2 World Championship. It is a huge step in my career and a dream come true. I can’t wait to begin this new chapter, work with the team and give it my all. Let’s go!”