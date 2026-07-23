Ducati Coup: It’s Official—Febvre in Red for the Next Two MXGP Seasons

Romain Febvre and Ducati, the new partnership to watch: the agreement for the next two MXGP seasons has been made official.

After yesterday’s official announcement of his farewell to Kawasaki that arrived just yesterday , his new destination is now confirmed. Romain Febvre, the reigning champion of the premier class of the Motocross World Championship, will be a Ducati MXGP rider for 2027-2028, directly within the factory “Rossa” structure. It’s not exactly news—this market move was known—sparking both surprise and curiosity. A 34-year-old rider with vast experience and two MXGP world titles (2015 and 2025), joining a very young and arguably still green Desmo450 MX project that has been struggling in the Motocross World Championship.

Can the French champion, energized by this new challenge, turn the tide for the “Rossa” in off-road? Alongside him, Andrea Bonacorsi is expected to stay, while Calvin Vlaanderen is reportedly on his way out, though that’s not confirmed yet. The future is set; now Romain Febvre aims to finish the present in the best possible way and thus his long collaboration with Kawasaki, which, as mentioned, also yielded a valuable world title just last year. Even in 2026 he’s consistently among the frontrunners, regularly on the podium and currently 3rd in the overall standings.

Ducati MXGP and Romain Febvre, two-year deal: the official statement

Ducati Corse Off-Road is pleased to announce that Romain Febvre will race with the Red Bull Ducati Factory MXGP Team for the next two seasons. Born in Épinal, France on December 31, 1991, Febvre, who made his debut in the FIM Motocross World Championship MX2 in 2012 before moving up to the premier class in 2015, will contest the 2027 and 2028 championships within the official Ducati structure managed by Louis Vosters.

The 34-year-old French star boasts a rich palmarès that includes two MXGP world titles (2015 and 2025) and two runner-up finishes in 2021 and 2023, as well as third place in the 2014 MX2 world standings. Febvre has also achieved 26 Grand Prix victories, 97 podiums, and four wins at the Motocross of Nations with the French team (2015, 2016, 2017, 2023).