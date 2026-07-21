The 2027 Honda mystery: David Alonso steps up to MotoGP, but with which team?

David Alonso officially announced in Honda MotoGP with a multi-year contract. But one important detail is missing...

Will he go to the factory team, or to LCR, with a “promotion” for Diogo Moreira alongside Fabio Quartararo? This still needs to be clarified, but today brings the official news that David Alonso will move to MotoGP in the groundbreaking 2027 season with Honda. Not exactly news—it’s been known for a while and the rumor had indeed raised many doubts. He will be the first Colombian rider in MotoGP (even if that’s his family’s nationality; he was born and raised in Spain), but was he ready for the leap?

There are several precedents of “not ready” riders who then emerged in the premier class, like the future world champion Fabio Quartararo, but there are also cases of spectacular flops, such as Somkiat Chantra, the first Thai in MotoGP who didn’t really shine... Time will tell, and there’s still half a Moto2 season left for David Alonso; it will be interesting to see how his final year in the intermediate class ends before the jump (like his boxmate Daniel Holgado, headed to Gresini Ducati ).

The official Honda statement

Honda Racing Corporation (HRC) is pleased to confirm the signing of a multi-year contract with David Alonso for the MotoGP World Championship.

The 20-year-old Colombian has mounted one of the most impressive comebacks in the lightweight classes in recent times, finishing third as a Moto3 rookie in 2023 before dominating the category the following year. Now in his second season in the Moto2 World Championship, Alonso took his first win in the intermediate class at the 2025 Hungarian Grand Prix and is currently fourth in the overall standings for the 2026 title.

With a total of 20 wins, 30 podiums, and nine pole positions across Moto3 and Moto2, Alonso has continued to exceed all expectations. He will make his debut on the 2027 Honda at the post-race tests in Valencia.