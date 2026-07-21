Heavy crash at Foxhills, a blow for Ducati: Zanchi out—nightmare season in Motocross

Ferruccio Zanchi, forced stop after the crash in Great Britain. Ducati loses its only MX2 ace again.

Another blow for Ducati last weekend at Foxhills: a small fracture to a vertebra and a forced break for Ferruccio Zanchi. He had already started his MX2 season late due to injury, and now here’s another one that will force him into a new layoff. The Bedding Racing Ducati Factory MX2 Team rider suffered a heavy crash four laps from the end of Race 1, when he was holding a brilliant 6th place in the moto. Unable to start the second race of the British GP, the Tuscan rider was taken to the local hospital in Swindon for further checks. As he himself announced on social media, there’s a back issue that needs to be monitored until it settles.

Ducati loses Ferruccio Zanchi again, a black year in the Motocross World Championship