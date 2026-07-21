Heavy crash at Foxhills, a blow for Ducati: Zanchi out—nightmare season in Motocross

Ferruccio Zanchi, forced stop after the crash in Great Britain. Ducati loses its only MX2 ace again.
Another blow for Ducati last weekend
at Foxhills: a small fracture to a vertebra and a forced break for Ferruccio Zanchi. He had already started his MX2 season late due to injury, and now here’s another one that will force him into a new layoff. The Bedding Racing Ducati Factory MX2 Team rider suffered a heavy crash four laps from the end of Race 1, when he was holding a brilliant 6th place in the moto. Unable to start the second race of the British GP, the Tuscan rider was taken to the local hospital in Swindon for further checks. As he himself announced on social media, there’s a back issue that needs to be monitored until it settles.
"Unfortunately, while I was in the top ten, battling for sixth place, I crashed in one of the toughest sections of Foxhills,"
wrote Ferruccio Zanchi on his social channels, then explaining the injury. "I suffered a small fracture of the T6 vertebra and will now follow a short recovery period."
So he will definitely miss the next two rounds at Loket and Lommel, part of the triple-header that started with Foxhills, and then we’ll see. "Thanks to the whole team, my family, and everyone who always supports me. We won’t give up! The pace and speed were good. See you soon, thanks everyone for the messages."
Ducati therefore loses Zanchi again, its only MX2 spearhead: another issue that adds to Andrea Bonacorsi’s indefinite absence after his injury, plus the departure of Jeremy Seewer, who has already been reborn at his first outing
with Van Venrooy KTM.
-> Follow us on Instagram: @Corsedimoto