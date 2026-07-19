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Kiara Fontanesi, Queen of England: the seventh World Championship awaits

Motocross
by Elisabetta Lubrani
Sunday, 19 July 2026 at 13:39
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Kiara Fontanesi enchants on Foxhill’s historic ups and downs, and with a sensational double win she can launch the sprint toward the seventh Women’s Motocross World Championship title of a peerless career.
The 32-year-old ace from Parma began the third World Championship weekend by dominating race 1. She needed to repeat the feat to snatch the world lead from Spain’s Daniela Guillén, and Kiara didn’t need to be asked twice. The rematch unfolded exactly like the previous showdown: perfect start, blistering pace to shake them all off, and a finale in complete control of the result. A masterpiece.

Kiara the new leader

The 23rd World Championship win propelled Kiara Fontanesi to the top of the standings, two points ahead of her rival. The tally of race wins is now even as well: 3–3 in a season that Kiara and Daniela have been dominating across the board so far. This time Guillén managed to keep New Zealander Courtney Duncan behind her, after losing precious points to her on Saturday.

The second life of a superstar

Kiara Fontanesi last won the World Championship back in 2018, at the peak of a run of success that put her on the world throne six times. Motherhood had convinced her to step away from racing, but the fire still burned inside. So, once back in the fray, the Italian rider returned to being what she has always been: a fantastic champion. This year, at 32 and with two daughters, she is literally driving much younger rivals mad: Daniela Guillén, for instance, is only twenty and was just six when Kiara won her first World Championship!

Two rounds to go

The remaining WMX rounds will decide the Italy vs Spain showdown: August 23 in Arnhem, Netherlands, with the grand finale on September 20 on Australia’s Darwin track. Kiara boasts three wins and three second places, behind her rival. Guillén has three wins, two second places, and one third. It’s easy to imagine a wire-to-wire finish. In the meantime, the Queen of England can enjoy the Foxhill triumph and the overtake in the standings.
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byElisabetta Lubrani

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