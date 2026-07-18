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Bezzecchi undergoes left knee examination: new update from Aprilia

MotoGP
by Matteo Bellan
Saturday, 18 July 2026 at 15:26
Marco Bezzecchi Aprilia MotoGP
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From Aprilia comes a new update on the situation of the Rimini-born rider, who was injured again during the last GP at the Sachsenring.
It’s not a particularly happy moment for Marco Bezzecchi, who started the 2026 MotoGP season very strongly before being caught in a whirlwind of negative events. Between crashes, penalties, and injuries, he has lost the lead of the overall standings and now sits fourth, 22 points behind his teammate Jorge Martin. The title fight is wide open, with at least five riders who can realistically think about triumphing at the end of the championship.

MotoGP, how Bezzecchi is doing

On Sunday, Bezzecchi underwent surgery on his left collarbone performed by Doctor Giuseppe Porcellini at the Sassuolo University Hospital: the fracture sustained at the Sachsenring was reduced and stabilized.
Bezzecchi rides the Aprilia MotoGP bike at the Sachsenring
Aprilia MotoGP: Bezzecchi’s condition
A short while ago, Aprilia released another official note to inform that, this morning, the rider underwent a routine check-up to clean the wound on his left knee suffered in the crash in Germany. Bezzecchi has already returned home and will continue rehabilitation ahead of the Silverstone GP.
Even if he won’t be at 100% physical condition, the 27-year-old from Romagna is expected to be regularly on the bike in England over the August 7–9 weekend. He’ll likely have to ride defensively and try to avoid risks, collecting as many points as possible. For the following Grand Prix in Aragon (August 28–30) he should be in significantly better shape.
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Marco Bezzecchi

byMatteo Bellan

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