Marquez slams Rossi: "Karma? After 2015 I won six World Championships

The 2026 MotoGP season seemed set to be a showdown between Marco Bezzecchi and Marc Marquez , but before the summer break it’s Jorge Martin and Ai Ogura leading the standings. The Ducati champion, however, has clawed back ground: despite the latest surgery after Le Mans, he is now the strong favorite to launch an assault on the world title.

2015... you come back to mind

Karma doesn’t exist. I’ve been reading that word since 2015. And since then I’ve won six championships." A clear reference to what happened at Sepang with Valentino Rossi. An episode that remains etched in the memories of the protagonists... and the fans. Intertwined fates for Marquez and Bezzecch i, with the Italian on the Aprilia forced to slow his charge to the top first by a disqualification in Hungary, then by a broken collarbone suffered in Sachsenring qualifying. Never smile at others’ misfortunes—Marc knows a thing or two after years spent dealing with injuries and surgeries. Does karma exist? A question he was asked after the triumph in Germany. His answer dusted off old memories... "." A clear reference to what happened at Sepang with Valentino Rossi. An episode that remains etched in the memories of the protagonists... and the fans.

Marc’s biggest mistake

With the MotoGP championship paused for the summer break, Marc Marquez can enjoy a few days of relaxation and make time for interviews. On the YouTube channel 'Majes en Moto' he answered some curious questions while playing Jenga. The most important decision of his career? "Returning to Jerez right after the surgery." A choice that marked both his sporting and personal life. "Sure, taking risks helped me and allowed me to achieve many goals, but in that case I made a big mistake. I lost three years of my sporting career, not of my life, because I learned many things."

Marquez and the haters

Despite his success, Marc Marquez is perhaps the MotoGP rider who gets the most criticism on social media. "When a detractor spends their time saying something negative about you, it means you’re important to that person," explained the Cervera phenomenon. For some time now, he has learned to ignore the criticism from a distance. "I couldn’t care less. And I learned that over time. At first it was a six, then a five, then a four, then a three... Zero." After all, many of these people completely change their attitude when they find themselves face to face. "Then the ones who hate me ask for an autograph when they meet me on the street."

The relationship with sponsors

Among the various topics covered, Marc Marquez also spoke about his relationship with sponsors. The aspect he’s least willing to negotiate when he signs a contract is "the event days," he answered without hesitation. Too many promotional commitments directly harm his athletic performance. "I don’t understand how many event days are compatible with achieving results. So I tell them: what do you want? Do you want me to come here unprepared and just be a shop window for the brand, or do you want me to come here physically prepared?" However, you need to be flexible "if the brand needs one more day or the athlete needs one less."