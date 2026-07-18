Superbike: Alvaro Bautista is struggling with the ballasted Ducati—does it make sense to continue like this?

The two-time SBK world champion continues to grapple with a very penalizing ballast: will it lead him to hang up his helmet?

Not being confirmed in the factory Aruba Ducati team did not destroy Alvaro Bautista ’s motivation; he was confident he could do well even with a private squad in the 2026 Superbike championship. The Barni Spark Racing Team was the best solution to keep a super-competitive technical package. This year the new Panigale V4 R debuted and it is by far the best bike on the grid.

The Spaniard hoped to be a leading figure of the season despite the minimum weight rule that forces him to race with 6–7 kilograms of ballast. He hoped the new bike, combined with the joint work of Ducati and Barni, would help him have fewer limitations than in the past two years. Unfortunately, that has not been the case.

Superbike, Bautista’s results and injury

SBK, only one podium for Bautista in 2026

Currently, Bautista sits ninth in the overall SBK standings with 107 points. His best result is third place in Race 2 at Phillip Island, the only podium of the 2026 season. He finished fourth three times at Assen, where he had his best weekend. In total, he has scored six top fives in the eight rounds contested so far.

It should not be forgotten that in FP3 at Most he suffered a heavy crash that caused a triple fracture in his right foot . He could not continue the weekend and then, despite not being fully recovered, still chose to race in the Superbike round at Aragon. The subsequent ones at Misano and Donington Park were particularly difficult, with disappointing results, especially considering that his teammate Yari Montella consistently made the podium.

The problem with the ballasted Ducati

Interviewed on the podcast Fast & Curious, Bautista reiterated the difficulties he faces racing with ballast on his Panigale: "I’m constantly fighting with the bike. I have to force it to tip into corners; I head towards the inside and the bike tends to go to the outside. At Most I was using the soft tire to prepare for Superpole, I lost the rear mid-corner, a very strange thing because it happened without accelerating or anything. It wasn’t a normal crash. I’ve had many and, in the end, what worries me most is safety."

Superbike, Alvaro Bautista: does it make sense to continue like this?

The two-time Superbike world champion would like the minimum weight rule abolished not only to be more competitive, but also for safety reasons: "If they take off the extra weight, I’m not saying I’ll win, but I can ride more safely, more comfortably, and I can corner like the others do. Right now I have a heavier bike which consequently has greater inertia in corners, so I’m at a disadvantage. At Aragon there are 17 corners, so I have 17 points of disadvantage. And there’s only one straight, so only one favorable point."

Alvaro tried to make his voice heard to ask for a change in the regulations, but he was not satisfied and it’s unlikely the situation will change in the future: "I don’t know if one day they’ll understand it or not. The genius who thought of putting more weight on a bike to make it go slower on the straight—I know what kind of engineer that is..."

SBK, is it time for Alvaro to retire?

Certainly, limiting Bautista’s straight-line speed was an objective of those who introduced the minimum weight rule, set at 80 kg and requiring 0.5 kg of ballast for every kilogram missing to reach 80. Ducati itself voted in favor, perhaps underestimating the impact that the extra weight would have on the rider or otherwise thinking they would find a solution to keep him at a level similar to that of the successful 2022–2023 biennium.

The Spaniard finds himself struggling in most corners, as inertia pushes him outward: entry, mid-corner, and exit do not happen in the ideal manner. Depending on the type of turn and the circuit, he loses more or less, but the overall situation is quite frustrating for him. And it’s a shame to see a rider unable to fully express his potential.

perhaps the retirement option could become more concrete than ever. He turns 42 in November, and it’s not easy to find a Superbike team willing to take on a rider forced to race with 6–7 kg of ballast on the bike. Renewal with the Barni Spark Racing Team is uncertain; boss Marco Barnabò told us clearly ( HERE the interview) that the results are below expectations and that the parties will have to sit down to discuss the future. If the confirmation with the Italian team falls through, what will Bautista do? Despite continuing to state he is still highly motivated and in great physical and mental condition,. He turns 42 in November, and it’s not easy to find a Superbike team willing to take on a rider forced to race with 6–7 kg of ballast on the bike.