MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

Superbike Most, what a blow for Bautista: out with three fractures, Barni Ducati's official statement

Superbike
by Diana Tamantini
Saturday, 16 May 2026 at 11:54
bautista-superbike-injury
Alvaro Bautista out: the crash left him with a triple injury. The team’s statement.
A disastrous third free practice session for Alvaro Bautista. The Barni Ducati rider has suffered a triple fracture and is out for the rest of the Superbike weekend at Most. A very nasty crash in the final session before qualifying had a heavy outcome for the two-time SBK world champion: checks at the Medical Center revealed fractures to the right malleolus, midfoot, and heel.
A very bitter end to a weekend that looked uphill from the start: in FP1 he finished 10th, nine tenths off leader Bulega; in FP2 he set the 13th reference time, eight tenths behind surprise pacesetter Gerloff. In the final practice he shaved off another four tenths from his best time before the crash.

The Barni Racing statement

Rider #19 will no longer take part in the Most weekend, following the crash at Turn 20 during the third free practice session.
During FP3, Álvaro Bautista was involved in a crash at Turn 20. After medical examinations carried out at the circuit’s medical center, the rider was declared unfit due to fractures of the malleolus, midfoot, and right calcaneus. Bautista will therefore not take part in the remainder of the race weekend.

Moving forward with Montella only

Significant issues, as recovery times for injuries of this kind are generally not particularly short, though this will be assessed later. For now, we know that Marco Barnabò’s team will continue with only Yari Montella for the Czech Republic round. The Campania rider has been performing quite well so far: he finished the final free practice with the second-best time, just over three tenths behind leader Iker Lecuona.

Read also

SBK Most: Bulega’s sensational Superpole—he makes up for the missing fuelSBK Most: Bulega’s sensational Superpole—he makes up for the missing fuel
SBK Most Practice 3: Bautista sets the pace, Petrucci grits his teeth, but there’s not much to smile about at BMWSBK Most Practice 3: Bautista sets the pace, Petrucci grits his teeth, but there’s not much to smile about at BMW
If you like the content from our news outlet, you can select it as your preferred source by clicking HERE
Alvaro Bautista

byDiana Tamantini

Continue reading

loading

You might also like

Bulega
Superbike

SBK Most: Bulega’s sensational Superpole—he makes up for the missing fuel

16 May 2026
Petrucci
Superbike

SBK Most Practice 3: Bautista sets the pace, Petrucci grits his teeth, but there’s not much to smile about at BMW

16 May 2026
Garrett Gerloff Kawasaki Superbike WorldSBK
Superbike

WorldSBK, Kawasaki surprises everyone at Most: Gerloff flies, but isn’t getting carried away

16 May 2026

More news

debise

Supersport Most: Debise makes it four for ZXMoto—now China is a serious threat

Road Racing
KTM-Tech3-rinnovo-motogp

Tech3 turns down Honda and renews with KTM: multi-year deal from 2027 onward

MotoGP
Pedro Acosta KTM MotoGP

MotoGP Barcelona qualifying: Acosta on pole, Morbidelli 2nd, Aprilia disappoints

MotoGP
Bulega

SBK Most: Bulega’s sensational Superpole—he makes up for the missing fuel

Superbike
Petrucci

SBK Most Practice 3: Bautista sets the pace, Petrucci grits his teeth, but there’s not much to smile about at BMW

Superbike

Popular articles

Ducati Team

Ducati pays the price: the Marquez effect amid injuries, an exodus of champions, and a 2027 that looks bright

MotoGP
Marc Marquez

Alex Marquez raises doubts: "We don't know when Marc will return

MotoGP
Marc Marquez Ducati MotoGP

Marc Marquez, Ducati confirms: return to Mugello still uncertain

MotoGP
Valentino Rossi VR46 MotoGP

Valentino Rossi wants an Italian rider in the VR46 team: here are the candidates for 2027

MotoGP
toprak-motogp-yamaha

Catalunya GP: Toprak Razgatlioglu between SBK nostalgia and a new challenge, on Quartararo's path

MotoGP

Loading