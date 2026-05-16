Superbike Most, what a blow for Bautista: out with three fractures, Barni Ducati's official statement

Alvaro Bautista out: the crash left him with a triple injury. The team’s statement.

A disastrous third free practice session for Alvaro Bautista. The Barni Ducati rider has suffered a triple fracture and is out for the rest of the Superbike weekend at Most. A very nasty crash in the final session before qualifying had a heavy outcome for the two-time SBK world champion: checks at the Medical Center revealed fractures to the right malleolus, midfoot, and heel.

A very bitter end to a weekend that looked uphill from the start: in FP1 he finished 10th, nine tenths off leader Bulega ; in FP2 he set the 13th reference time, eight tenths behind surprise pacesetter Gerloff. In the final practice he shaved off another four tenths from his best time before the crash.

The Barni Racing statement

Rider #19 will no longer take part in the Most weekend, following the crash at Turn 20 during the third free practice session.

During FP3, Álvaro Bautista was involved in a crash at Turn 20. After medical examinations carried out at the circuit’s medical center, the rider was declared unfit due to fractures of the malleolus, midfoot, and right calcaneus. Bautista will therefore not take part in the remainder of the race weekend.

Moving forward with Montella only

Significant issues, as recovery times for injuries of this kind are generally not particularly short, though this will be assessed later. For now, we know that Marco Barnabò’s team will continue with only Yari Montella for the Czech Republic round. The Campania rider has been performing quite well so far: he finished the final free practice with the second-best time, just over three tenths behind leader Iker Lecuona.