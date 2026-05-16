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Valentino Rossi wants an Italian rider in the VR46 team: here are the candidates for 2027

MotoGP
by Matteo Bellan
Saturday, 16 May 2026 at 08:34
Valentino Rossi VR46 MotoGP
Rossi is also in Barcelona, so it’s inevitable to talk about the rider market: here’s what he told Sky Sport MotoGP this afternoon.
The Pertamina Enduro VR46 team will continue its partnership with Ducati in 2027 as well, but it’s expected to change both riders. Franco Morbidelli’s departure has been known for some time, while the news of Fabio Di Giannantonio likely leaving is more recent. One of the two Desmosedici GPs will go to Fermin Aldeguer, who will race for the Gresini team from 2025, while the other seat is still to be assigned.

MotoGP, VR46 team: who will be Aldeguer’s teammate?

With Diggia leaving for KTM, the Pertamina Enduro VR46 team still intends to focus on an Italian rider. Valentino Rossi confirmed it to Sky Sport MotoGP, having arrived in Barcelona to follow his squad during this race weekend: "First of all, we’re all very happy with the work done so far with Diggia. Year after year we’ve grown together and it’s a great satisfaction. There’s a risk he will leave, and we’re sorry about that. We want to keep at least one Italian rider for next year. Our team has always moved forward with Italian riders. There are several options and several things to figure out. Nothing is official yet, we’ll see."
When the news broke of Di Giannantonio moving to KTM, the first name linked to the VR46 team was Nicolò Bulega, who has already been part of it during his Moto3 and Moto2 days. Another Italian to consider is Luca Marini, who will not stay with Honda and whom his brother Valentino Rossi might decide to bring back into the yellow garage. Sky Sport MotoGP also mentioned another name: Celestino Vietti, another Academy rider, currently racing for the Beta Tools SpeedRS team in Moto2.
Let’s also add Enea Bastianini, who seemed destined for the Gresini team, where it now looks like Joan Mir could land. He is now being linked mainly with the Trackhouse team, Aprilia’s satellite squad, but at the moment the VR46 option cannot be ruled out 100%.

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Valentino Rossi

byMatteo Bellan

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