Alex Marquez raises doubts: "We don't know when Marc will return

Marc Marquez will be the big absentee at this MotoGP weekend in Barcelona, yet he’s on everyone’s lips—teammates, journalists, and rivals included. The Ducati star is recovering from the double surgery he underwent a few days ago. He’ll watch the race from his home in Madrid and will likely miss the next round at Mugello as well. But when will we see him back on track?

Marc in rehabilitation

The body always comes first. We’ll think about everything else afterwards,” summarized Gigi Dall’Igna. After the foot and arm surgery, Davide Tardozzi tried to reassure fans on Dazn’s microphones. “I think the situation is good. Marc is very happy because with all these operations he has gotten rid of a burden, a problem, that clearly limited him since the start of the season.” If there’s one thing the nine-time world champion has learned, it’s not to rush his return to racing. The crash at Jerez in July 2020 left an indelible mark on his career. Even the higher-ups at Borgo Panigale prefer to be cautious about Marc Marquez’s return to the saddle. “,” summarized Gigi Dall’Igna. After the foot and arm surgery, Davide Tardozzi tried to reassure fans on Dazn’s microphones. “.”

There will be no substitute on track in Catalunya, but plans must be made with Mugello at the end of May in mind. “Right now the most important thing is for Marc to recover and regain his feel on the bike. We’ll see how long he needs. We’re waiting for him,” added the Ducati Corse team manager. “When he returns, I think he’ll bring us a lot more joy. Marquez has once again shown he’s a superhero, understanding what was happening and what the doctor told us. He’s a super rider. He did something incredible, because in the condition his body was in, no other rider could have done what he did.”

Alex Marquez sows doubt

During Thursday’s press conference, as often happens in Marc Marquez’s absence, the media targeted his brother Alex. Although the two no longer share the same roof, the Gresini rider is certainly one of the best-informed people about #93’s condition. “I think the first thing to do is understand when he can come back. We don’t know; I don’t think anyone knows. For now, we’ll wait to see if he has options available. I think it’s too early. I don’t think he’s thinking about the championship, but about recovery.”

There aren’t many braking points; it’s more about flow and traction, and in that section I’m quite good and able to make the difference,” admitted That’s why I’m fast and, after all, we’ve done a lot of laps here in the [junior] categories and that reveals some secrets.” Now the focus shifts to the asphalt, where another Ducati vs. Aprilia showdown is expected. At the top of the MotoGP standings are the two Noale riders; without Marquez they could have an easier time... But at Montmeló, Alex could have his say, as he did at Jerez a few weeks ago. “,” admitted Alex Marquez . “[junior].”