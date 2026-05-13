Jorge Martin’s paradox: winning while already on his way out

Strange fate for Jorge Martin . He wins the MotoGP title with Ducati Pramac and finds himself forced to switch manufacturers, moving to Aprilia. Now that he’s starting to rack up victories with the RS-GP, he’s living “separated under the same roof,” having already signed a two-year deal with Yamaha for 2027–2028. Ironically, the Madrid-born rider could end up as world champion and once again leave the winning factory.

A champion winning while “separated at home”

In the first five Grands Prix of 2026, ‘Martinator’ has collected two podiums and one win in the long races, plus one podium and two victories in the Sprints. At Le Mans, when he arrived in parc fermé, he looked ecstatic, overwhelmed by emotion. He leapt into the arms of his Aprilia mechanics and engineers, then burst into tears from the emotion, and finally shared a long embrace with boss Massimo Rivola.

It was a somewhat surreal situation that struck many. In those hugs, tears, and smiles there was great emotion, but also the awareness that at the end of this MotoGP season they will be rivals and no longer teammates. In reality, the rift opened a year ago, when, with a bike that caused him several crashes and fractures, Jorge Martin chose to leave abruptly (headed to Honda). In Noale they drew a line, forcing him to respect the contract expiring at the end of 2026. And it must be said it’s really proving worth it for both parties.

The wisdom of ‘Martinator’

For this reason, in the press conference after his double win in France, the Spanish rider was asked about his strong bond with the team despite what happened last year and despite what the future holds. Jorge answered clearly, without going into details. "I always say I’m grateful for the negative things that happened to me. If you can turn those bad experiences into something that helps you improve and learn, you become a better person... Today is today, I’m here at Aprilia and I will defend their colors as long as I continue working with them."

Aprilia with two title contenders

Martin now finds himself with a bike that has become winning and dominant. He’s in the thick of the MotoGP title fight, but at the end of the championship he’ll have to leave the RS-GP for a leap into the unknown and bet on the Yamaha M1, currently the prototype struggling most on the grid. A natural question arises now: will Aprilia allow Jorge to fight for the world crown knowing he will move to Yamaha, or will it focus on securing the title with Bezzecchi, its leader for the future? The track will provide all the answers.

They know the rules perfectly, the ones we call the ‘black rules’," Massimo Rivola emphasized. "Management is very simple today. The only rule we have is respect." In the meantime, the duel between the two teammates , Jorge Martin and Marco Bezzecchi, is on. The Noale management will be sweating bullets from now until the end of the season, after what was seen at Le Mans. But as long as everything stays within mutual respect, there won’t be major problems. "," Massimo Rivola emphasized. "."

Jorge’s overtake on Marco sent shivers through the Aprilia garage, with technicians and mechanics stunned in front of the screens. "Marco released the brakes a little to give it a try, but it was a clean move. As long as teammates pass each other like this, it’s fine. If contact starts, then it’ll be time to talk. They know each other well and they also know on which circuits one might be stronger than the other. But they also know they mustn’t drop points."