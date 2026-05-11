The rider from Rimini lost to his teammate, but he still has reason to smile: in the meantime, Rivola appears calm about their world title battle.

Aprilia monopolized the MotoGP podium at Le Mans, something that had never happened before and which confirms the great growth of the Noale manufacturer in 2026. The French Grand Prix weekend also confirmed the full comeback of Jorge Martin, winner of the sprint race and the main race. He defeated Marco Bezzecchi , cutting the gap in the overall standings to just one point. Right now, the fight for the world title seems to be between the two of them, although in a long championship scenarios can always change.

MotoGP, Bezzecchi VS Martin: Rivola’s warning

When a team has two riders fighting for the title, knowing how to manage them at certain moments becomes important. Massimo Rivola, interviewed by Sky Sport MotoGP, doesn’t seem worried: “We have two riders who are great professionals and I think they will respect each other. They know very well what the rules are. They know the Black Rules, two words: mutual respect.”

In F1, the Papaya Rules became famous: McLaren’s internal rules for managing the duel between Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, who in 2025 fought Verstappen (Red Bull) for the crown right up to the last GP. The drivers are free to race each other, but without taking risks and with mutual respect, thus avoiding contact between the cars. Aprilia MotoGP has also set up a similar rulebook. Nothing revolutionary, but it’s essential to be clear and direct with the riders to avoid unnecessary moments of tension that could end up helping the competition.

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Aprilia and Jorge: will the story end?

A year ago Martin wanted to leave Aprilia, today he’s winning with the Noale bike. There have been some very tough moments for both him and the team. Rivola explained how it was possible to put the pieces back together and reach the positive situation they’re in now: “A bit of stick and a bit of carrot. I came in hard right away, because I couldn’t accept him thinking we weren’t strong enough. Jorge went through very tough times, and all the emotion he felt once he crossed the finish line makes perfect sense. It’s a great story; now we have to keep it going. We have two very strong riders with a decidedly strong bike; a great championship awaits us.”

It would be very nice, but I believe Jorge made his choice a long time ago. I don’t blame him for that. I challenge anyone in a condition like his last year, not being well physically: big offers arrive, and it makes sense that he didn’t have confidence in us and perhaps even in himself. We’ll give our all for him and for Marco.” Asked about the possibility of Martin staying with the current team even in 2027, the CEO of Aprilia Racing was clear that it won’t happen: “.”

As is well known, the Martinator has an agreement to move to the Yamaha factory team in 2027. Sharing the garage with him will be another rider who currently rides an RS-GP26, namely Ai Ogura. Meanwhile, Pecco Bagnaia will join the official Aprilia team alongside Bezzecchi. It remains to be seen what the lineup of the Trackhouse satellite team will be, which will probably lose its current team manager Davide Brivio, who is set to join Honda in a key role.