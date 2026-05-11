David Alonso, injured shoulder but huge heart: a lionhearted Moto2 weekend at Le Mans

David Alonso completed the Moto2 weekend in France with a shoulder injury, finishing with an impressive 5th place.

David Alonso gritted his teeth and forcefully took 5th place at the French GP despite an issue that cast serious doubt on his presence at Le Mans. Not only did he manage to compete, but he also wrapped up an excellent Moto2 weekend: from Q1 he advanced to Q2 with the best time, then secured seventh on the grid, and finally capped it off with a solid result. The bright spot on Sunday at the Bugatti Circuit for the Aspar Team, considering the Still the right shoulder, the same one already dislocated in January 2025.gritted his teeth and forcefully took 5th place at the French GP despite an issue that cast serious doubt on his presence at Le Mans. Not only did he manage to compete, but he also wrapped up an excellent Moto2 weekend: from Q1 he advanced to Q2 with the best time, then secured seventh on the grid, and finally capped it off with a solid result. The bright spot on Sunday at the Bugatti Circuit for the Aspar Team, considering the disqualification of Dani Holgado. ..

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"Before going to France I crashed during training and hurt my arm. I didn’t even know if I could race at Le Mans," David Alonso himself admitted at the end of Friday on the French track. Things then went a bit better, but the rain that arrived for Moto3 caused quite a few concerns for Moto2 as well. In the end the race was declared wet, but Navarro’s crash brought everything to a halt and changed the situation: the track was improving, hence the declaration of a “dry race” at the restart for a sort of nine-lap sprint. Two factors that helped the Colombian.

"It went much better in dry conditions; I was less at risk of crashing," the 2024 Moto3 world champion said at the end of the race. The shortened distance, twice over, also helped. "I struggled less with my arm, and I’ll arrive better prepared for the next race. We gathered positive information, but I also noticed I’m lacking pace. I tried to catch fourth place, but since I couldn’t, I preferred to manage. Now we have to work to get to Barcelona in better shape." There’s very little time—within a few days it will be time to take to the track at the Circuit de Catalunya, and the Colombian, born and raised in Spain, wants to be a protagonist.