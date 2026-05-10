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At the North West 200, Stacey Wins as a Newcomer, McWilliams Wins at 62

Road Racing
by Alessio Piana
Sunday, 10 May 2026 at 14:00
North West 200
The 2026 edition of the North West 200, marred on Thursday by the tragic passing of Kamil Holan following a fatal incident at Station Corner, delivered evocative motorcycling stories across the 6 races held on the “Race Day” of Saturday, May 9. From Glenn Irwin’s revenge to confirmations from Michael Dunlop and Peter Hickman, through to the debut double (Superstock and Superbike main race) by event newcomer Storm Stacey, and culminating in the triumphant return of Jeremy McWilliams, winner of the second Supertwin/Sportbike race at 62 years old!

MCWILLIAMS TRIUMPHANT AT 62

Age is just a number, and Jeremy McWilliams proves it every time. Seven years after his last North West 200 victory, “Jezza,” who turned 62 on April 4, returned to the Triangle as the class benchmark in Supertwin/Sportbike. Called up at the last minute by tuner Flitwick Motorcycles to step in on their R7, McWilliams was pipped on the final lap of Race 1 by Peter Hickman, only to strike back with interest in the concluding showdown. With a margin, he sealed his personal fourth win in the class, receiving a hero’s ovation from the fans across Portrush, Portstewart, and Coleraine.

STORM STACEY’S ELECTRIFYING DEBUT

The North West 200 races featured winners from different generations. From 62-year-old Jeremy McWilliams to 23-year-old Storm Stacey, born in 2003, who triumphed as a newcomer in two different races: Superstock and the Superbike main race, the latter cut short by a red flag. Having debuted as a minor (with dispensation) in BSB, where he has raced full-time since 2021, “Lord” Stacey this year chose to venture into road racing under the guidance of his mentor and team manager Michael Rutter. Faultless throughout, he took two winner’s trophies at the first attempt at the North West, doing so on an Alpha Racing by GRYD BMW M 1000 RR Superstock, preferred over the Bathams AJN team’s Ducati Panigale V4 R at his disposal for the Superbike class.

THE USUAL IRWIN, DUNLOP, AND HICKMAN

In the supporting races, wins also went to Peter Hickman (Supertwin/Sportbike Race 1 on his PHR Performance Yamaha R7), Michael Dunlop (in Supersport on the SCARS by MD Racing Ducati Panigale V2), and Glenn Irwin. The latter took personal revenge with his 14th event victory: bouncing back from a difficult debut with Nitrous Competitions Racing’s new Ducati Panigale V4 R, experienced a few days earlier in BSB at Oulton Park, by winning the opening Superbike clash.

OUR STANDARD-BEARERS

The 2026 North West 200 also celebrated the strength of our road racers. Maurizio Bottalico impressed in Superstock with a final 12th place, then 13th in the Superbike main race on a Crowe Performance BMW, while retiring from Supersport with the Basomba Racing Yamaha. Applause as well for Andrea Majola, a standout in Supertwin on the Paton VAS Engine entered under his own Majo Road Racing by EA banner, taking an 11th and a 9th in the two races. Excellent, too, for Switzerland’s Mauro Poncini, 10th and 11th in Supertwin on the Scott Racing Aprilia, and a very solid 13th in Supersport with the Delmo Racing Yamaha.

Read also

Glenn Irwin claims the first Superbike win at the 2026 North West 200Glenn Irwin claims the first Superbike win at the 2026 North West 200
Qualifying after the tragedy: pole positions awarded at the North West 200Qualifying after the tragedy: pole positions awarded at the North West 200
North West 200

byAlessio Piana

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