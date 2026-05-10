Marc Márquez undergoes successful surgery, focus turns to recovery: the Ducati update

Marc Marquez already operated on: Davide Tardozzi has provided a new update on the Ducati champion’s situation.

"This race is very important, especially for Bagnaia. But all our thoughts are with Marc Marquez, who has just come out of the operating room and everything went well." More news from Ducati: Davide Tardozzi gave a brief update on #93 to DAZN España’s microphones just before the start of the French Grand Prix. After the More news from Ducati: Davide Tardozzi gave a brief update on #93 to DAZN España’s microphones just before the start of the French Grand Prix. After the latest reports that arrived this morning , a new confirmation regarding Marquez’s situation, who therefore promptly went under the knife. Attention now turns to the recovery of the reigning MotoGP champion, who will not contest next week’s Catalan GP and has set his sights on the Mugello round.

"More united than ever"

This is the message written by Ducati on a Desmosedici left vacant by Marc Marquez, along with a "Forza Marc" displayed on the other bike, as we show you in the cover photo. Pecco Bagnaia also immediately went to his boxmate yesterday to find out the situation, along with an eloquent "Call me" to get further updates afterwards. The entire Ducati group rallies around the 2025 MotoGP titleholder, who is going through another tough period after the injury he suffered at last year’s Indonesia GP.

Yesterday, Marc Marquez himself explained the situation, first speaking about the foot injury he sustained in the frightening crash near the end of the Sprint at Le Mans. He then added the need to also operate on his shoulder, since a shifted screw was touching his radial nerve, causing constant problems in his arm. It’s an issue he has been carrying for some time and only recently received a medical explanation. Given yesterday’s injury, Marc Marquez seized the opportunity to resolve both physical problems in one go. Ducati is waiting for him, but only once he’s fully fit, without too much haste.